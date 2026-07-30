The Wran: Behind the Music - A Family Band's Journey (2026)

The Wran: Unveiling the Magic Behind the Music

The Wran, an enigmatic quartet from the enchanting Comeragh Mountains, has recently unveiled their debut instrumental track, 'Fear Dearg', and announced the upcoming release of their debut album, 'The Stone Man', this autumn. This captivating blend of traditional Irish music with punk and psychedelia has already garnered attention, and it's only a matter of time before they become a household name.

In an exclusive interview, the brothers - Tommy, Danny, Seán, and Stephen Dunford - shared their unique perspectives on music, influences, and life. Here's a glimpse into their world:

The Brothers' Journey

The Wran's story begins in the picturesque Kilbrien, Co. Waterford, where the brothers' bond and musical journey took shape. Their love for horror movies adds an intriguing layer to their persona, with one cousin even starring in the iconic 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' franchise. It's a family affair with a unique twist.

A Musical Fusion

When asked about their music, Danny describes it as 'traditional Irish-adjacent', a fitting term for their unique sound. The Wran's approach to folk music is experimental, pushing the boundaries of what's expected. They find solace in the solemn tones, creating a captivating atmosphere that sets them apart.

Musical Influences

The brothers' musical influences are a testament to their diverse tastes. Planxty, Lankum, and The Pogues are the pillars of their songwriting, infusing their music with a rich, traditional Irish sound. This blend of old and new creates a unique, captivating experience for listeners.

Personal Tastes

The interview delves into the brothers' personal preferences, revealing their favorite gigs, records, and songs. Stephen's voice cracked for days after seeing My Chemical Romance, a testament to the power of live music. Tommy's purchase of Cormac Begley's 'B' at Féile na Bealtaine showcases his musical discernment. Seán's love for Mac DeMarco's 'Blue Boy' adds a touch of modern flair.

The Ultimate Song

When asked about their favorite song, Danny's choice of Ben Howard's 'Nica Libres at Dusk' is a revelation. This song, he claims, is a must-listen, leaving a lasting impression. It's a testament to the brothers' appreciation for diverse musical genres.

Connect with The Wran

The Wran's music is accessible on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Bandcamp. Their social media presence offers a glimpse into their world, with updates on releases and gigs. For those who prefer a more private approach, joining their mailing list ensures you stay informed without the constant social media buzz.

The Wran's journey is a captivating tale of musical exploration and family bonds. As they continue to create and inspire, their music will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on the world of folk and beyond.