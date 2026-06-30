The Woman Question: Unveiling the Stories of 19th-Century Female Doctors (2026)

The Woman Question: A Timeless Tale of Women's Empowerment and Medical Progress

The Woman's Medical College of Philadelphia, established in 1850, was a groundbreaking institution that paved the way for women's medical education in the United States. It welcomed students from diverse backgrounds, including race, class, and country of origin, setting it apart from other medical schools of its time. This inclusive approach is a key theme in the play 'The Woman Question', currently premiering at the People's Light Theatre in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

The play focuses on the lives of students at the college, with a particular emphasis on those who faced significant challenges in their pursuit of medical education. Among these students were a formerly enslaved woman from South Carolina, an Indigenous woman from the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, and students from India, Japan, Russia, and Syria. By bringing these diverse characters together, the play explores the intersection of race, class, and cultural heritage in the context of medical education.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the play is the exploration of traditional medicine and its place in the 19th century. The Japanese student, Kei Okami, played by Katie Boren, arrived in Philadelphia with a strong foundation in traditional Japanese kampo medical practices. However, the late 19th-century Japanese government had disavowed these practices in favor of modern Western medicine. Okami's character highlights the tension between traditional and modern medical approaches, a theme that resonates even in today's healthcare landscape.

Another student, Anandibai Joshee from India, wrote a thesis paper that integrated her Western medical teaching with Ayurveda, an ancient Indian holistic medical tradition. This blend of traditional and modern medicine is a fascinating aspect of the play, as it showcases the complexity of medical knowledge and practice during that era.

The play also delves into the legal and ethical challenges faced by women in medicine, particularly in the context of abortion. Dr. Anna Elizabeth Broomall, a celebrated obstetrics instructor, taught a medical jurisprudence class that staged a mock trial to educate students on navigating the legal complexities of pregnancy. This part of the play is particularly relevant in today's political climate, where abortion rights are under constant scrutiny.

'The Woman Question' is a thought-provoking exploration of women's empowerment and medical progress. It highlights the struggles and achievements of women in a male-dominated field, while also shedding light on the cultural and social dynamics of the time. The play's use of a 19th-century setting to address 21st-century issues is a clever narrative device that adds depth and urgency to the story.

What makes this play particularly fascinating is its ability to humanize historical figures and events. By focusing on the relationships and interactions between the students, the play offers a more intimate and relatable perspective on the challenges and triumphs of these women. It showcases the joy and camaraderie found in a high-pressure environment, providing a refreshing take on the historical narrative.

In my opinion, 'The Woman Question' is a must-see for anyone interested in women's history, medical education, and social dynamics. It serves as a reminder of the progress made in women's rights and medical advancements, while also highlighting the ongoing struggles and challenges faced by women in these fields. The play's commentary on the past and its relevance to the present is a powerful reminder of the importance of continued advocacy and support for women's empowerment.