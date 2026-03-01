The White Lotus Season 4: Unveiling the French Luxury Hotel (2026)

Get ready, White Lotus fans! Season 4 is officially heading to the glamorous French Riviera, and the location has been locked in.

Mike White, the creator of The White Lotus, and HBO have chosen the stunning Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez as the primary setting for the upcoming season. This luxury hotel is expected to be the backdrop for the usual drama and intrigue that unfolds among the show's wealthy characters. The real-world hotel's appearance and location make it a perfect fit for the series.

It was confirmed back in September 2025 that France would be the setting for season 4. Rumors of the French Riviera as the location have been circulating for a while, fueled by sightings of White visiting hotels in the area last summer, including Nice’s Hotel Negresco.

But here's where it gets interesting... The show's previous seasons featured resorts operated by the Four Seasons, thanks to a marketing partnership with HBO. However, that agreement has expired, giving the production team more freedom in choosing the locations.

Previous seasons, like season 3, have utilized multiple hotels. The Château de la Messardière might not be the only filming location. Viewers are speculating that the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons hotel on the French Riviera, could also be used, despite the end of the partnership.

The Château de la Messardière, a 19th-century hilltop property, offers stunning views of the Bay of Saint-Tropez. While not directly on the beach, it provides guests with access to a nearby private beach club. Rooms start at around $3,000 per night and can go up to $8,000 or more, featuring amenities like a spa, multiple restaurants, and a children’s club.

As of now, there's no release date for The White Lotus season 4.

