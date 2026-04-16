The Weeknd's Secret Street Fighter Obsession! Chun-Li Fan Sighted at Capcom HQ! (2026)

Here’s a surprising fact that might just blow your mind: one of the biggest pop stars in the world, The Weeknd, is a self-proclaimed fan of Street Fighter, and he’s not just casually dropping by—he’s diving deep into the game’s universe. Yes, you read that right. The cultural impact of Street Fighter spans generations and crosses boundaries, uniting fans from all walks of life—from everyday gamers to global icons like The Weeknd. But here’s where it gets even more intriguing: during his recent trip to Japan, the pop star made a special stop at Capcom’s headquarters in Osaka, and it wasn’t just a quick photo op.

Capcom’s social media pages lit up with posts showcasing The Weeknd’s visit, including a meeting with the Street Fighter 6 development team. Photos revealed the music icon side-by-side with the creators, even playing a few rounds while sporting a Capcom Cup jacket. And this is the part most people miss: The Weeknd isn’t just a casual player—he’s a die-hard fan of Chun-Li, the iconic fighter known as the strongest woman in the world. One photo captures him using her character on an arcade stick, proving his dedication to the game’s legacy.

But wait, there’s more. Instagram user gene.hackerman shared footage of The Weeknd playing Street Fighter 6 with Chun-Li, though it’s clear he’s using modern controls and isn’t quite ready to go pro. Still, he’s no beginner either. Controversial take alert: Could this visit hint at a future collaboration between The Weeknd and Street Fighter? While his primary reason for visiting Capcom likely wasn’t the fighting game team, the possibility isn’t far-fetched. After all, Street Fighter has a history of teaming up with music artists, from Aespa’s collaboration last year to Cavalera Conspiracy’s special theme for Mech Zangief. Even AEW star Kenny Omega cosplayed as multiple characters and contributed motion capture for an upcoming DLC.

The Weeknd’s gaming interests are no secret—he’s previously discussed his love for Resident Evil, and Capcom even granted him early access to Resident Evil Requiem during his visit. But what about Street Fighter? While he hasn’t publicly spoken about it, the fact that he spent time with the team and played the game suggests a genuine passion. Here’s the burning question: Could we see The Weeknd’s musical talents integrated into Street Fighter 6, or might he appear in a more unconventional way? Given his Fortnite appearance, fans might hope for a musical contribution rather than a quirky costume.

One thing’s for sure: Street Fighter Producer Shuhei Matsumoto, a known fan of Western hip-hop and R&B, was likely thrilled to meet The Weeknd. Whether this meeting leads to something bigger remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—the intersection of music and gaming continues to evolve in exciting ways. What do you think? Would a The Weeknd x Street Fighter collaboration be a hit, or a miss? Let us know in the comments!