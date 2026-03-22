The Viral Tamale Review That Fooled Everyone! 😱 (It Was a Marketing Genius!) (2026)

A Tamale Disaster Turned Marketing Masterpiece? The Viral Review That Fooled Thousands!

You might have seen it circulating online – a scathing one-star review of a beloved Phoenix eatery, The Tamale Store, penned by a customer who, shall we say, had a rather unique experience with her meal. It painted a picture of a truly awful, inedible tamale. But here's where it gets interesting: that whole dramatic saga wasn't what it seemed.

Spoiler Alert: It was all a brilliant marketing ploy!

This whole kerfuffle kicked off on January 29th. The Tamale Store, a popular spot located at the intersection of Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway, shared a screenshot on their Facebook and Instagram pages. This image featured what appeared to be two reviews from a customer named "Rebecca O."

The first review, a dismal one out of four stars, declared the tamale "absolutely awful," describing it as "chewy, stringy, and I couldn’t even bite through it." Sounds pretty bad, right? But then came the second review, a perfect four stars, which revealed the hilarious truth: "OK, I was just told I’m not supposed to eat the cornhusk. That just changed the whole experience. Seriously, the best thing I’ve ever tried omg. sorry I don’t know how to delete my other review, my bad."

And this is the part most people miss: The Tamale Store playfully captioned the post, "It’s ok Rebecca we forgive you." This simple, relatable response resonated deeply, leading to tens of thousands of likes and comments, and the story exploded across social media.

The Genius Behind the "Rebecca O" Phenomenon

Newsweek reached out to Pauline Alvarado, the co-owner and chief marketing officer of The Tamale Store, who charmingly confessed, "Rebecca O actually came from my imagination." But before you dismiss it entirely, Alvarado explained that this fictional character was inspired by very real customer interactions. She shared that they frequently receive similar feedback from customers who are new to tamales.

Alvarado recounted a specific incident that sparked the idea: a woman who had purchased a hot tamale the day before returned to complain. Upon investigating, Alvarado discovered the customer had unknowingly eaten part of the corn husk. They both shared a laugh, and Alvarado kindly offered her a replacement tamale. That moment of shared amusement and a simple misunderstanding became the genesis of the "Rebecca" character and her now-famous review.

So, what do you think? Is it genius marketing, or a bit misleading? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below! Do you believe this kind of creative marketing is a win for businesses, or does it cross a line? Let us know your take!