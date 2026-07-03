The View's Whoopi Goldberg Mocks Kid Rock's Super Bowl Halftime Show (2026)

Hold onto your hats, because the Super Bowl halftime show just became a battleground for cultural identity and political ideology. But here’s where it gets controversial: while millions tuned into Bad Bunny’s electrifying performance, a conservative-backed alternative show featuring Kid Rock—dubbed the ‘All-American Halftime Show’—was largely overshadowed. And this is the part most people miss: the very audience that criticized Bad Bunny’s all-Spanish set for being ‘un-American’ ended up proving their own minority status by flocking to his performance instead. Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back on The View, hilariously pointing out the irony: ‘You all said you weren’t going to watch, so how did you know it was in Spanish?’ she quipped, highlighting the backlash’s unintended consequence.

The numbers don’t lie: Bad Bunny’s halftime show drew a staggering 128.2 million viewers, while Kid Rock’s MAGA-friendly event, hosted by Turning Point USA, barely scraped together 6.1 million. Here’s the kicker: Goldberg boldly called out critics, labeling them ‘snowflake-ian’ for their hypersensitivity. ‘You’re loud, but you’re not the largest majority,’ she asserted, challenging the narrative that Bad Bunny’s celebration of Puerto Rican heritage was divisive. Co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin echoed this sentiment, with Hostin—whose mother is Puerto Rican—emotional about the performance’s impact on the Latino community. ‘It meant a lot to every Latino and every American,’ she said, her voice cracking.

Navarro, born in Nicaragua, praised Bad Bunny for using his platform to advocate unity: ‘He reminded us that love is stronger than hate, and that we all belong in America.’ But here’s the question that’ll spark debate: Is it fair to label a performance ‘un-American’ simply because it celebrates a specific cultural heritage? Or does diversity itself embody the true spirit of America? Let’s hear your thoughts—agree or disagree, the conversation is far from over.