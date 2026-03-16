The Very Small Collective: Sustainable Housing Renovation in France (2026)

Imagine transforming a humble 1950s suburban home into a cutting-edge, intergenerational living space without expanding its footprint. Sounds impossible, right? But that's exactly what The Very Small Collective, in collaboration with AT Architecture, has achieved in Carry-le-Rouet, France. By ingeniously wrapping the existing structure in a lightweight timber superstructure, this project redefines compact living for multiple generations under one roof. And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just about adding space vertically (66 m²) or horizontally (22 m²), but about reimagining how we use what we already have. But here's where it gets controversial: Is this approach truly sustainable, or does it merely mask the challenges of urban sprawl? Let’s dive into the details.

Curated by Hadir Al Koshta, this 140 m² renovation, completed in 2024, showcases the potential of blending traditional materials like wood and concrete with modern design principles. Lead architects Céline Teddé and Jérôme Apack, alongside structural engineer I2C, have created a space that’s both functional and forward-thinking. The project, captured beautifully by Agence AT, invites us to rethink the boundaries of residential architecture. But here’s a thought-provoking question: In an era of growing housing demands, should we prioritize innovative renovations like this, or focus on building entirely new structures? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

For those eager to explore more, ArchDaily offers a treasure trove of resources. From houses and renovations to projects across France, there’s something for every architecture enthusiast. Don’t forget to save this project and its stunning photos for future inspiration. And this is the part most people miss: The Very Small Collective isn’t just about architecture—it’s a statement on sustainability, community, and the future of living. What do you think? Is this the kind of innovation we need, or is it a niche solution for a broader problem? Let the debate begin!