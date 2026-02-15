The Unsung Hero Behind Elvis Presley's European Fanbase: A Heanor Story (2026)

How a passionate music lover from Heanor played a significant role in elevating Elvis Presley to international stardom

By Matt Weigold



Imagine a humble printer from Derbyshire, whose dedication to music helped forge a lasting connection between Elvis Presley and his fans across Europe. This remarkable tale is being resurrected thanks to a generous £175,000 lottery heritage grant.

Albert Hand, a devoted supporter of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, published the Elvis Monthly Magazine throughout the 1960s, formed a personal bond with the Presley family, and even opened a unique store named "Elvisville," featuring Heanor Records.

Now, his grandson Andy Quinn, who also performs as an Elvis tribute artist, plans to utilize this funding to create an oral history project that highlights his grandfather's influential contributions to pop music. This initiative aims to share Albert's incredible legacy in schools, care homes, and various community settings.

"I’ve spent my life hearing these amazing stories about my granddad, and now I want to delve deeper into his background and the local heritage surrounding him," shared Quinn. "Whenever I perform, someone always approaches me with a story about my granddad. My new mission is to uncover more about his life."

Albert Hand worked as a printer at A. Gaunt & Sons in Heanor and had a fervent passion for popular music. In April 1959, he successfully convinced his employer to let him print a batch of fanzines dedicated to his favorite musician, Elvis Presley, complete with hand-drawn illustrations of the star.

The inaugural issue was released at a time when Presley was on a break from his music career due to military service. Remarkably, it sold out within a week, giving Hand the confidence to pursue a monthly publication.

As the magazines gained traction, their circulation soared to an impressive 90,000 copies distributed across Europe each month by December 1962. That same year, Hand was appointed as the president of the Official Elvis Presley Fan Club of Great Britain.

"He cultivated a vibrant community of Elvis enthusiasts that continues to thrive today," remarked Matt Hill, a self-proclaimed Elvis aficionado. "In a sense, it was the social media of its time; you could place ads in the back of his magazine to connect with other fans and exchange correspondence."

Fan mail flooded into Hand's home in Derbyshire, prompting him and his wife Phyllis to fly to Memphis in 1961 to personally deliver the letters to the iconic musician. Their trips to Graceland became more frequent, with Elvis sending stage-worn outfits as raffle prizes for the fan club, and both families exchanging telegrams.

Hill expressed admiration for the inspiring narrative, stating, "Just because you’re from a small town doesn’t mean you can’t accomplish something extraordinary."

Building on the success of his publications, Hand opened a music shop known as Heanor Records, which boasted an extensive array of Elvis memorabilia. Customers flocked from far and wide, including Malta, Sweden, Belgium, and France, while the magazines were produced right above the record shop.

As time went on, Hand expanded his writing to cover other musicians in a publication called Pop Weekly, interviewing stars like Dusty Springfield, Frankie Valli, and Del Shannon, who visited Heanor for conversations. Hand and his family would host after-parties with these artists, celebrating into the early hours at their home on Douglas Avenue, affectionately dubbed "Gracelands" in honor of their Elvis connections.

Quinn reflected on these experiences, chuckling, "It’s quite surreal. That was just how they lived their lives."

Through this oral history project, Quinn aims to share his grandfather’s legacy by capturing the experiences of those who knew him, illustrating Albert's vital role in shaping pop culture and fostering a massive British following for Elvis.

Together with his wife, Quinn has established Enriching Communities CIC and, with support from Amber Valley CVS, secured the substantial grant to compile and share these oral histories in community venues.

"Initially, my goal was to inform the people of Heanor about their heritage and Albert’s impact, but now I feel a calling to share this story with the entire world," Quinn expressed, brimming with excitement.

