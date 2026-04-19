Unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos, Starts With A Bang podcast #125 delves into the fascinating world of large-scale structure. Prepare to embark on a cosmic journey with Dr. Ethan Siegel, where the universe's secrets are unveiled. The podcast explores the intriguing cracks in our current 'concordance cosmology' model, a 25-year-old theory that has shaped our understanding of the universe. While the model suggests a universe 13.8 billion years old, primarily composed of dark energy and dark matter, recent cosmic conundrums have emerged, challenging its foundations. The Hubble tension and conflicting expansion rate values are not the only puzzles. The question of whether dark energy is a constant or an evolving force has sparked debate. Early relic methods and distance ladder methods yield different values, leaving scientists puzzled. New large-scale structure data adds another layer of complexity, supporting a picture of evolving dark energy that weakens over cosmic time. Dr. Kate Storey-Fisher, a cosmologist with expertise in this field, joins the discussion, sharing insights from her recent collaboration, DESI, which provides the strongest evidence for evolving dark energy. As current and future observatories gather superior data, the story of the universe's evolution continues to unfold, offering a glimpse into the future of our understanding of the cosmos and the challenges that lie ahead for those striving to decipher its mysteries.
The Universe's Dark Energy Mystery: Unraveling the Cosmic Conundrum (2026)
References
- https://sheffield.ac.uk/news/scientists-find-evidence-dark-matter-and-neutrinos-may-interact-challenging-standard-model-universe
- https://www.miragenews.com/heat-alters-microbial-carbon-cycling-in-water-1598916/
- https://astrobiology.com/2025/12/mesa-erosion-at-mars-south-pole.html
- https://www.discoverwildlife.com/animal-facts/refreezing-the-arctic
- https://bigthink.com/starts-with-a-bang/starts-with-a-bang-podcast-125-large-scale-structure/
- https://www.miragenews.com/microbes-may-hold-key-to-brain-evolution-1597680/
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