The Ultimate Ranking: Every Match at the 2026 World Cup (2026)

Why is a 0-0 draw our pick of the tournament? Well, in my opinion, it's because the 2026 World Cup has been a rollercoaster of surprises and upsets, and the draw between England and Ghana stands out as a prime example. This game was a testament to the beauty of defensive organisation and tactical discipline, with both teams showcasing their ability to frustrate and outmanoeuvre each other. What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between the two sides. England, with their star-studded lineup, found themselves up against a Ghana side that recorded zero shots in the first half and managed only three in the entire game. The English, known for their attacking prowess, struggled to break down Ghana's resilient defence, which stood firm despite the pressure. One thing that immediately stands out is the impact of tactical adjustments. Ghana's decision to drop into a back six in the first half kept the English at bay, while Panama's switch to a back six in the second half against Croatia allowed them to pose a threat on the break. This raises a deeper question: how do teams adapt to their opponents' strategies and exploit their weaknesses? The answer lies in the ability to read the game and make quick decisions, something that Ghana demonstrated with their excellent defensive organisation. What many people don't realise is the psychological impact of these tactical battles. The players' focus and determination to outmanoeuvre their opponents can often be the deciding factor in a close game. In this case, Ghana's defensive organisation and tactical discipline were the key to their success, and it's a strategy that could be employed by any team in the tournament. If you take a step back and think about it, the beauty of football lies in its unpredictability and the ability of teams to rise to the occasion. The draw between England and Ghana is a perfect example of this, and it's a game that will be remembered for its tactical brilliance and defensive excellence. From my perspective, this game is a strong contender for the best match of the tournament, and it's a testament to the skill and determination of both sides.