The Ultimate Football Groundhopper: Tony Incenzo's Amazing Journey (2026)

Tony Incenzo's journey to complete the ultimate football groundhopping adventure is a testament to the power of passion and dedication. At 62, he has watched football at over 2,000 non-league grounds, a feat that required meticulous planning and a love for the sport that transcends leagues and divisions. What makes Tony's achievement particularly fascinating is the sheer scope of his endeavor. He has not only visited every ground in the English non-league system but has also watched matches at all 92 stadiums in the top five tiers of English football, all 42 in Scotland's four professional divisions, and many others across Europe and around the world. This level of dedication is not just about the numbers; it's about the experiences and memories that each ground holds. Tony's scrapbook, a behemoth record of his adventures, is a testament to the joy of football and the sense of community it fosters. What many people don't realize is that Tony's journey is not just about the destination but also the journey. The meticulous planning, the weather disruptions, and the volunteers who make it all possible are integral parts of the experience. Tony's story raises a deeper question: what makes a football trip special? In my opinion, it's not just the matches themselves but the people, the places, and the memories that make each trip unique. Tony's adventure is a reminder that football is more than just a sport; it's a way of life. His dedication to his beloved Queens Park Rangers, his meticulous planning, and his ability to fit his passion into his personal life are inspiring. From his first match at Stamford Bridge to his final visit to Fulwood, Tony's journey is a testament to the power of football to bring people together and create lasting memories. As Tony looks to the future, he has set new goals, such as attending football matches in every country in Europe and perhaps even getting to America for the World Cup. His scrapbook may never be complete, but his passion will always be. Tony's story is a reminder that the journey is just as important as the destination, and that the true beauty of football lies in the experiences and memories it creates.