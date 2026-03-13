The Traitors US Season 4: Chaos, Deception, and Your Favorite Reality TV Stars! (2026)

Get ready for an explosive start to the new year with The Traitors US Season 4! The game is about to begin, and the stakes are higher than ever.

On January 1, 2026, Peacock will unleash a whirlwind of chaos, deception, and dramatic twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat. With a stellar lineup of reality TV favorites, this season promises to be a thrilling ride.

But here's where it gets intriguing... The streaming service is keeping their cards close to their chest, leaving us with just a tantalizing glimpse of what's to come. A new preview video, available at [insert link], offers a sneak peek into the challenges and scheming contestants, leaving us eager for more.

Matt & Jess, your trusted reviewers, urge you to subscribe to their YouTube channel for in-depth THE TRAITORS reviews.

The producers are playing their cards close to the chest, and for good reason. They don't want to give away the game, especially when it comes to the identity of the Traitors. After all, the audience will be scouring every bit of footage for clues.

And this is the part most people miss... We're hoping for some unexpected twists and turns in this season. While it's easy to predict certain players like Tiffany Mitchell, Ian Terry, or Rob Cesternino as potential Traitors based on their reality TV history, we're crossing our fingers for some surprising choices that will shake up the game.

As we gear up for The Traitors US Season 4 on Peacock, what are you most excited about? Who do you think will emerge as the ultimate traitor, and who will be the hero? Share your predictions and thoughts in the comments below! We can't wait to hear your theories and engage in some friendly debate.

