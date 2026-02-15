The Traitors: Unraveling the Red Cloak Twist and Fan Theories (2026)

Get ready for a jaw-dropping revelation that could change everything you thought you knew about The Traitors! Fans are buzzing with theories about the new series' mysterious red cloak twist, all thanks to Claudia Winkleman's cryptic warning to the cast. But here's where it gets controversial—could this twist involve a returning player, and if so, who? Let’s dive in.

This week, it was unveiled that the Faithfuls won’t just face the usual green-cloaked Traitors; they’ll also have to contend with a new, red-cloaked figure. Claudia, the former Strictly Come Dancing host, teased the audience with hints of something extraordinary: “There’s something new, and what happens in this series is truly extraordinary, with moments that made me gasp. The castle has many secrets, and it gets twisty.” She emphasized that the creators of the show are masters at changing the game, ensuring players—and viewers—never see it coming.

And this is the part most people miss—fans have been speculating wildly on platforms like Reddit, with one theory standing out. A viewer pointed out that Jack from Series 3, who neither got banished nor murdered, could be the one under the red cloak. Claudia once said, “You only leave the game if you’ve been banished or murdered,” so could Jack be making a comeback to finally have a real shot at winning? After all, he never truly got to play the game, and fans are hoping the producers might give him a second chance.

The debate has sparked heated discussions. Some argue that Jack’s return would be too obvious, while others believe his lack of involvement in previous rounds could give him a fresh start. One Reddit user noted, “Jack didn’t even make it to the castle, so how could he return?” Another countered, “He never really got to play, so it wouldn’t be unfair for him to come back.” Here’s the controversial question—would bringing back a past player be a brilliant twist or a cheap stunt? Let us know in the comments!

Executive producer Mike Cotton added fuel to the fire, stating, “Each series is like its own murder mystery. We never change the core game but always play with the twists around it. This season, we test our Traitors harder than ever, and the Faithfuls face brutal challenges. The gameplay you’ll see later in the series is brilliant.”

As the new series kicks off on New Year’s Day at 8 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, one thing’s for sure—fans are in for a wild ride. Will the red cloak reveal a returning player, or is it something even more shocking? Tune in to find out, and don’t forget to share your theories below. What do you think? Is Jack under the red cloak, or is there another twist we’re all missing?

