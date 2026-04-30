A tragic loss has shaken the world of horse racing, as the renowned Economics, a champion in the sport, has passed away at a young age of just five. This news has left a profound impact on the racing community, especially those who witnessed his remarkable journey.

Economics, a true Irish hero, had an extraordinary career, despite its brevity. Bred from the lineage of Night of Thunder, he was trained by William Haggas for Shaikh Isa Salman Al Khalifa. His talent shone through early, with a dominant win in the Dante Stakes (G2) at York, a performance that left spectators in awe. However, his owners decided to skip the Epsom Derby (G1), a decision that would later prove pivotal.

The highlight of Economics' career came in 2024, when he triumphed in the Irish Champion Stakes, defeating formidable opponents like Auguste Rodin, a dual Derby champion, and Los Angeles, the Irish Derby winner. This victory propelled Economics into the elite circle of the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings for 2024, and he was rightfully nominated for the prestigious Cartier Horse of the Year and 3-year-old colt awards.

But here's where it gets controversial: despite his success, Economics only raced twice more, finishing well down the field in the subsequent Champion Stakes. Why did such a talented horse not continue his winning streak? Was it a strategic decision, or did something else factor into this choice?

Tom Marquand, Economics' trusted jockey for six of his seven starts, expressed his grief on social media, highlighting the horse's exceptional nature and his ability to bring joy to those who worked with him.

And this is the part most people miss: Economics' story is a reminder that in the world of horse racing, talent and success can be fleeting. It's a sport that demands respect for the horses, their abilities, and their limitations.

So, as we reflect on Economics' legacy, let's celebrate his achievements and the joy he brought to the racing community. But let's also remember the importance of responsible racing and the need to prioritize the well-being of these magnificent animals.

What are your thoughts on Economics' story? Do you think his career was cut short, or was it a well-managed decision? Share your opinions in the comments below, and let's have a respectful discussion on this sensitive topic.