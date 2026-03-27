The Superman/Spider-Man Crossover: Behind the Scenes with Mark Waid (2026)

The Untold Story Behind the Iconic Superman/Spider-Man Crossover

A Note That Changed Everything

In a fascinating revelation, Mark Waid shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote that reshaped the highly anticipated Superman/Spider-Man crossover. The story involves a note from Tom Brevoort, Marvel's Executive Editor and Senior VP of Publishing, which led to a last-minute change in the comic's direction.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Waid initially had Lex Luthor and Norman Osborn as the main antagonists, but Brevoort's note suggested a twist. And this is the part most people miss—Brevoort's idea wasn't just about swapping villains; it was about creating a unique narrative.

A Last-Minute Twist

Waid explains his initial panic when he had to rewrite the story, replacing Luthor and Osborn with Brainiac and Doctor Octopus. But this change, made just before the deadline, led to a fresh and exciting narrative. The story now explores Clark Kent and Peter Parker's journalistic endeavors and their battle against these new foes.

A Tale of Two Heroes and Their Foes

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The opening pages set the tone with Doctor Octopus, grumpy and working in his lab, questioning why the world forgets his expertise in radiation and robotics. His arms suddenly come to life, assembling a Brainiac head, which delivers a mysterious message. This sets the stage for a clash between Spider-Man and Superman, where they confront the complexities of truth, journalism, and the responsibilities of their powers.

And then, another twist! Waid, thinking he was done, received Brevoort's note, which suggested a different approach to the final act. Brevoort's insight was simple yet brilliant: readers could see Superman fight Brainiac anytime, but when would they see him face Doctor Octopus? This led to a complete rewrite of the third act, making the story even more captivating.

A Comic Event to Anticipate

The Superman/Spider-Man crossover, written by Mark Waid and illustrated by Jorge Jimenez, is set for release on March 25, 2026, with a companion issue, Spider-Man/Superman by Brad Meltzer, following in April. This event promises to be a thrilling adventure, showcasing the talents of renowned comic creators and offering a unique take on these iconic heroes and their worlds.

What do you think about this creative process? Is it fascinating to see how a simple note can transform a story, or do you think last-minute changes can be risky? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's discuss the art of crafting captivating comic book narratives!