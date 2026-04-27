The story behind Joe Walsh's 'Funk #49' is a fascinating one, and it's a testament to the creative process that can lead to some of the most memorable songs in music history. But here's where it gets controversial... Let's dive in and explore the origins of this iconic track, and why it's become such a beloved part of Walsh's legacy.

Long before he became a member of the Eagles, Joe Walsh was a key member of the early power trio, James Gang. As a hard rock and blues outfit based in Cleveland, Ohio, James Gang was an early showcase of Walsh's brilliance as a lead guitarist. With fewer additional musicians to provide support, his contributions were front and center, and the rhythm section did their utmost to back him up steadfastly.

While their prolific output may not have been on the same level of quality as Walsh's contributions to the Eagles, James Gang was a fine place for him to have his origins and build up a reputation. They leaned heavily on recording covers of other artists in their early years, but in amongst these were a handful of original compositions, some of which would become their most recognizable work.

Their first LP, 'Yer’ Album', didn’t receive a great amount of attention, although one of its singles, 'Funk #48', landed them their first chart entry in the US, albeit outside of the top 100 at the lowly position of 126. However, they’d pick up traction with the first single from their next release, 'James Gang Rides Again', and you’ll never guess what they chose to call it...

Named 'Funk #49', as though it were a direct sequel to 'Funk #48', the band were seemingly racing their way through all of the differently-numbered funks of the world. During a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Walsh revealed the origins of these numbered jams and explained that they hadn’t actually been keeping an accurate record of the amount they’d produced.

"The 'Funk #49' jam was one we always happened to crush, so we recorded it for 'Rides Again,'" the guitarist explained. "How’d we get the name? We said, 'Hey, this is that funk jam we have!' And it seemed like we were counting how many times we ever played it. We thought it was right around 50. But we were in the studio with Bill Szymczyk, who was our engineer at the time, and he said, 'It couldn’t have been 50.' So we said, 'OK, well, 49 then!'"

Imaginative as hell, right? Regardless of how many funks they had accrued in their short time together as a group, 'Funk #49' is one of the band’s most beloved tracks for a reason and is an early example of just how formidable Walsh had the potential to be. So, the next time you hear 'Funk #49', take a moment to appreciate the creative process that led to its creation, and the impact it has had on Walsh's legacy. Now, we want to hear from you! Do you have any thoughts on the origins of 'Funk #49'? Or do you think there's a more controversial interpretation of the song's name? Share your thoughts in the comments below!