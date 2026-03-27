The Space Data Layer: Building an Interoperable Internet in Space (2026)

Bold claim: the space data layer is reshaping how we think about space—no longer a distant frontier of rockets and satellites, but a real-time, interoperable extension of the global IT network. And this is where the story gets controversial: can we truly turn space into a seamless data fabric without locking ourselves into rival ecosystems? Here’s a clearer, beginner-friendly rewrite that preserves all the key points and offers a touch of expansion where helpful.

The space data layer represents a fundamental shift in the satellite industry. For decades, the biggest hurdle was simply launching hardware into orbit. Today, as more constellations populate space, the challenge has evolved from “rocket science” to “data science.” The new frontier isn’t just about generating data in space; it’s about managing that data and delivering it straight into operational systems so decisions can be faster and more reliable. The space data layer is designed to transform space from a collection of isolated platforms into a seamless extension of the global IT network. By bringing edge computing, artificial intelligence, and multi-path communications on orbit, this emerging infrastructure aims to convert raw pixels into real-time, actionable insights before the data even reaches the ground.

This shift was a central theme at the Edge of Orbit: Smallsats and the Rise of the Space Data Layer panel at the SmallSat Symposium in Silicon Valley on February 10, 2026. Executives discussed how the space data layer is rapidly evolving to connect satellites via optical relays and onboard compute capabilities. But turning this vision into a fully realized orbital network depends not just on cutting-edge hardware; it also hinges on competitors becoming what some call “competitive mates”—rivals who embrace open standards and zero-trust security to advance a shared, secure ecosystem.

Panel moderator Dr. Victor Aguero, CEO and Co-Founder of Cambrian Works, led a discussion with panelists including Carol Craig, CEO and Founder of Sidus Space; Beau Jarvis, Chief Revenue Officer of Kepler Communications; David Marvin, Product Lead for Forests & Wildfire at Planet Labs; Rob DeMillo, CEO and Cofounder of Sophia Space; and Richard Hadsall, VP of Americas at Integrasys.

From rocket to data science

Aguero captured the defining shift: the industry is moving away from purely rocket-focused engineering toward data-centric thinking. Building space systems and scaling constellations remains hard, but the emphasis is now on integrating assets into the global IT stack rather than simply placing them into orbit. The space data layer must provide the same levels of speed and trust as terrestrial networks, making space feel less like a distant silo and more like an extension of internet infrastructure.

Redefining what counts as real-time

In Earth observation, real-time has often meant delays of 30 minutes or even two hours. Kepler’s Jarvis argued that true real-time means data routing through an optical network in under a second. Planet’s Marvin illustrated the point with a wildfire scenario: instead of transmitting massive raw image files for later analysis, onboard edge computing could process data immediately and send only essential vector outputs—such as fire lines and evacuation routes—to incident commanders within minutes.

The idea of “competitive mates” and interoperability

Despite strides in hardware and software, silos remain a major risk to a robust space data layer. Sidus Space’s Craig urged industry players to become “competitive mates,” learning from one another’s data to help the ecosystem mature. Jarvis also stressed the importance of open standards, noting that Kepler adheres to SDA and ESA protocols to ensure interoperability. The takeaway: we can’t afford to build a collection of isolated systems.

Congestion and security considerations

Optical communications are a major enabler for the space data layer due to their high security and bandwidth, but RF spectrum remains a constraint. Hadsall highlighted that as more constellations come online, RF interference and spectrum crowding are real threats. As space systems become more software-defined, they also become more vulnerable to cyberattacks. DeMillo emphasized the need for zero-trust security and robust interconnect security from day one.

Outlook: an interconnected, multi-vendor future

Today we still have isolated nodes and “islands of compute.” A fully interconnected, multi-vendor space data layer is years away, with estimates ranging from 3 to 10 years. The path forward involves embracing open standards, strengthening security, and fostering collaboration that transcends single-company incentives.

Would you like to comment on whether you think industry players can—and should—prioritize openness over proprietary approaches to accelerate this shared vision? Do you see open standards as essential for unlocking the space data layer, or do you worry about sacrificing competitive advantages? Share your thoughts below.