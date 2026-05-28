The Snowman Worlds of the Kuiper Belt: Unveiling Their Mysterious Formation (2026)

Beyond Neptune, a mysterious phenomenon has captivated astronomers: a peculiar shape resembling a snowman, formed by some of the solar system's tiniest worlds. But how did these 'snowman' worlds come to be? The answer lies in the forces of gravity and the secrets of the Kuiper Belt.

In the frigid realm of the Kuiper Belt, a surprising number of planetesimals—around 10%—are 'contact binaries,' a unique configuration where two bodies touch and remain connected. This captivating shape gained fame when NASA's New Horizons mission encountered Arrokoth, a bilobate world with two distinct lobes, Wenu and Weeyo, in 2019.

But here's where it gets fascinating: A team led by Jackson Barnes from Michigan State University has proposed a simple yet profound explanation for these snowman-like forms. Their simulations, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggest that gravitational collapse is the key to this cosmic puzzle.

Scientists have proposed various theories for the formation of contact binaries, some involving complex interactions and events. However, the abundance of these shapes in the Kuiper Belt challenges the notion of a rare, cosmic coincidence. If 10% of planetesimals are contact binaries, their formation process must be relatively common.

Barnes' simulations tackle this conundrum by exploring the very beginning of these worlds' existence. Unlike previous models that treated colliding bodies as fluid blobs, Barnes' approach allows for solid bodies to retain their shapes and interact realistically. By using an N-body code and a soft-sphere discrete element method, the simulations reveal a delicate dance of gravitational attraction and repulsion.

As a cloud of tiny solids collapses under its gravity, it spins faster and faster. Instead of forming a single, rapidly rotating object, it can split into two near-equal partners, creating a binary system. And this is the part most people miss: the simulations show that these binaries can naturally spiral inward, colliding gently and forming the iconic snowman shape.

In the simulations, about 3% of planetesimals emerged as contact binaries, with distinct bilobate shapes. These binaries started as gravitationally bound pairs and, during the collapse, interacted with other bodies, losing orbital energy and eventually colliding. The collision speeds were mostly gentle, with a range that aligns with theories about Arrokoth's formation.

Arrokoth, residing in the cold, classical Kuiper Belt, provides a real-world example of these simulations. Its distance from giant planets and the sun has preserved its gentle contact and similar surface features on both lobes. The simulations produce contact binaries with similar shapes and spin rates, though Arrokoth's rotation is slower, possibly due to long-term cratering collisions.

The simulations also suggest that some contact binaries may have more complex structures, with orbiting satellites or even multicomponent systems. This raises intriguing questions: Could these snowman-shaped worlds be the building blocks of more intricate celestial bodies? Are there hidden planets in our solar system that we have yet to discover?

The study opens a window into the early stages of our solar system's evolution, revealing the hidden forces that shape the mysterious worlds beyond Neptune. What other secrets do these simulations unlock? The debate is sure to spark curiosity and discussion among astronomers and space enthusiasts alike.