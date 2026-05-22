The Sheepdogs' Homecoming: Sault Ste. Marie's Rock Heroes Return! (2026)

The Sheepdogs, a renowned Canadian rock band, are set to return to their musical roots with a special performance in Sault Ste. Marie. This city holds a unique significance for the band, especially for bassist Ryan Gullen, who considers it a second home.

A Musical Homecoming

For Gullen, the Sault is more than just a tour stop; it's a place where he has deep personal connections. With most of his extended family residing there, the city has been a constant in his life, even before The Sheepdogs achieved platinum success.

"We would play there back in the day to a handful of people, and I'd stay with my cousins," Gullen reminisced. This sense of familiarity and support from the local community has created a special bond between the band and the Sault.

The Final Stop on a Rocking Tour

As the band wraps up their Out All Night Tour, they're bringing the energy and excitement to the Sault. Gullen expressed his enthusiasm for the final show, promising to leave it all on stage. This performance marks a significant milestone, not just as the tour's conclusion but also as a testament to the band's enduring connection with the city.

A New Album and a Fresh Approach

The Sheepdogs' latest album, Keep Out Of The Storm, released this winter, represents a new chapter for the band. With their founding drummer Sam Corbett's departure, the album took on a different dynamic. Gullen described it as "a collection of songs and more of a straight-ahead rock record." This shift in approach showcases the band's adaptability and their ability to evolve while staying true to their musical roots.

The Passion Behind the Music

Founded in 2004, The Sheepdogs' passion for music remains unwavering. Gullen emphasized that their music is a natural expression of their love for the craft. "It's always just been rooted in trying to make the music that we like and that we think people will like," he said. This authenticity and dedication to their craft have undoubtedly contributed to their success and enduring appeal.

Creating Memorable Concert Experiences

Beyond the music, The Sheepdogs strive to create an immersive concert experience. Gullen believes in the power of live performances to provide an escape from everyday life. "We love the escape of being on stage and performing for people," he shared. This philosophy translates into their shows, where they aim to make each concert an event to remember.

A Special Night in the Sault

Tuesday's concert promises to be a memorable one. With a mix of new songs from Keep Out Of The Storm and their classic hits, The Sheepdogs will deliver an energetic and engaging performance. The band's deep connection with the Sault and their commitment to creating an exceptional live experience make this show a must-see for music enthusiasts.

Conclusion

The Sheepdogs' return to the Sault is a testament to the power of music to create lasting bonds and memorable experiences. As they wrap up their tour, this final show is a celebration of their musical journey and the special relationship they've built with the city and its people.