The Secret World of Moss Gathering: A Welsh Tradition (2026)

The world of moss gathering is a hidden gem, a secret tradition that has been passed down through generations, and yet it is facing an uncertain future. In my opinion, this is a fascinating and often misunderstood industry, and I was lucky enough to gain a glimpse into its enigmatic world. The story of Graham Wilson, a third-generation moss collector, is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of this trade. Despite the challenges, including competition from global imports and tightening regulations, Graham's family business continues to thrive, collecting up to 10,000 bags of moss annually. What makes this particularly intriguing is the contrast between the manual, traditional methods and the modern-day challenges. The process of raking and bagging moss has remained largely unchanged for decades, but now collectors must navigate a complex web of permits and environmental concerns. The decline in the number of professional pickers in Wales, from 50 in 2003 to just 20 today, highlights the struggle to maintain this age-old craft. This is a trend that Jenny Wong, a researcher from Bangor University, has observed, noting the reluctance of collectors to participate in her study due to concerns about revealing their trade secrets. However, the story is not solely about the challenges. The tradition of moss harvesting in Wales dates back over a century, with its origins rooted in World War One. The ideal growing conditions in Wales have historically given it a competitive edge in the European market. The changing climate, with wetter winters and drier summers, is also impacting the industry. Moss is now growing faster, allowing for more frequent harvesting. This raises a deeper question: how can we balance the need for sustainability with the demand for this unique resource? The answer lies in the hands of collectors like Graham, who must navigate the complexities of modern regulations while preserving the traditional methods that have sustained their families for generations. From my perspective, the moss gathering industry is a microcosm of the broader struggle to preserve traditional crafts in a rapidly changing world. It is a story of resilience, adaptability, and the importance of understanding and valuing our natural resources. As we continue to explore the mysteries of the natural world, it is essential to recognize and support the individuals and traditions that make it so unique and fascinating.

The Secret World of Moss Gathering: A Welsh Tradition (2026)

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