The Secret to a Good Night's Sleep: Neutral Bedroom Palettes (2026)

The secret to a peaceful slumber might just be hiding in plain sight. Experts reveal an unexpected twist in the quest for a good night's rest, and it's all about the colors you surround yourself with. But is it really as simple as choosing the right palette?

Many believe that a well-rested mind and body can conquer any challenge. While various factors contribute to quality sleep, creating a soothing bedroom environment is a powerful step. Beyond the typical cozy essentials, there's an intriguing element that experts claim can significantly impact your sleep: the color palette.

Livvi DiCicco, a certified sleep science coach, shares an insightful perspective. She suggests that gentle, neutral colors can evoke specific psychological responses, fostering a calming ambiance. But don't mistake neutral for dull! Designers, including DiCicco, emphasize that neutral bedrooms don't have to be bland. It's about finding the right balance, ensuring the space is relaxing without sacrificing personality.

Enter the world of intentional bedroom design, where experts like Jack Simpson, founder of Nomad Developments, strive to create bedrooms that instantly envelop you in tranquility. Simpson believes in keeping bedrooms visually softer, allowing for a serene atmosphere. This approach is widely appreciated by those seeking a peaceful night's sleep.

Becky Shea, a designer renowned for her serene palettes, advocates for drama-free bedrooms. She skillfully employs light tones to evoke the tranquility of beach settings, ensuring the space remains captivating. Shea's secret? Layering textures to create depth, ensuring neutral spaces are anything but boring.

Matthew Leverone, founder of his eponymous firm, shares a similar philosophy. He crafts neutral bedrooms with a twist, incorporating unique furniture and lighting to add visual intrigue. Leverone ensures these spaces remain textured and captivating while maintaining a peaceful vibe.

If vibrant colors aren't your style, fear not! Embrace neutral palettes and infuse them with luxurious materials like velvet and linen. Whether you're catching some shut-eye or simply enjoying the space, a well-designed bedroom is a sanctuary.

But here's where it gets controversial: Is a neutral palette truly the key to better sleep? Or is it a matter of personal preference? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Are you team neutral or do you prefer a splash of color in your sanctuary?