The Secret Homage: Uncovering the Steve Ditko Connection in Superman/Spider-Man Crossovers (2026)

When Homages Collide: The Curious Case of Superman and Spider-Man’s Ditko Doppelgängers

There’s something delightfully meta about two of the biggest comic book icons—Superman and Spider-Man—crossing over not just in their respective universes, but also in their homages to a legendary artist. Steve Ditko’s iconic Spider-Man lifting sequence from Amazing Spider-Man #33 is a visual shorthand for heroism, sacrifice, and the weight of responsibility. So, when both Marvel and DC decided to independently include this scene in their latest Superman/Spider-Man crossovers, it wasn’t just a coincidence—it was a collision of creative intent.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how these two powerhouse publishers, known for their fiercely guarded intellectual properties, ended up stepping on each other’s toes. Marvel’s All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman and DC’s Superman/Spider-Man both feature Spider-Man holding up a massive object (a Kryptonite mountain in Marvel’s case) in a direct nod to Ditko’s masterpiece. Personally, I think this speaks to the universal appeal of Ditko’s imagery—it’s a visual language that transcends corporate boundaries. But it also raises a deeper question: did no one at Marvel or DC think to check if the other was planning the same thing?

From my perspective, this oversight is less about negligence and more about the nature of homage itself. Ditko’s work is so ingrained in the DNA of superhero comics that referencing it feels almost obligatory. It’s like quoting Shakespeare in a play—you’re not just paying tribute; you’re tapping into a shared cultural lexicon. But here’s where it gets interesting: both publishers had to coordinate villains to avoid overlap (Lex Luthor and Norman Osborn in Marvel’s version, Doctor Octopus and Brainiac in DC’s), yet somehow missed the duplication of this iconic scene.

One thing that immediately stands out is the timing. DC’s issue hit shelves first, but Marvel released preview artwork of their Ditko homage ahead of time. This raises the question: did Marvel inadvertently force DC’s hand, or was it the other way around? What this really suggests is that, despite their rivalry, Marvel and DC are still part of the same creative ecosystem. They’re not just competing for sales; they’re participating in a shared conversation about what makes superhero stories resonate.

What many people don’t realize is how rare it is for these companies to collaborate on crossovers in the first place. When they do, it’s a big deal. But this particular homage fiasco adds a layer of unintentional comedy to the whole affair. It’s as if two chefs at a cooking competition both decided to make the same signature dish, thinking it would be unique.

If you take a step back and think about it, this double homage isn’t just a creative misstep—it’s a testament to Ditko’s enduring legacy. His work is so powerful that even the biggest names in comics can’t resist revisiting it. But it also highlights a broader trend in the industry: the increasing reliance on nostalgia to sell stories. Are we running out of new ideas, or is this just the nature of a medium built on decades of history?

A detail that I find especially interesting is how the creators handled the scene differently. Marvel’s version leans into the drama of Spider-Man’s struggle, while DC’s seems to focus more on the teamwork between him and Superman. This isn’t just a rehash; it’s a reinterpretation. And that’s what makes homages work—they’re not just copies; they’re conversations across time.

In my opinion, this whole situation is a perfect example of how comics, at their best, are a collaborative art form. Even when things go awry, they spark discussions, debates, and deeper reflections on the medium. Personally, I’m not bothered by the duplication. If anything, it makes me appreciate Ditko’s work even more.

Looking ahead, I can’t help but wonder if this will set a precedent for future crossovers. Will creators be more cautious about referencing iconic scenes, or will they embrace the chaos of overlapping homages? Either way, one thing’s for sure: Steve Ditko’s legacy is safe. His work isn’t just part of comic book history—it’s the foundation upon which new stories are built, even when those stories accidentally collide.

In the end, this curious case of Ditko doppelgängers isn’t just a footnote in the annals of superhero comics—it’s a reminder of why we love this medium in the first place. It’s messy, it’s collaborative, and it’s endlessly surprising. And isn’t that what makes it so great?