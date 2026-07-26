The Rookie Season 8: International Adventure! Premiere Date, Streaming Options, and More (2026)

Get ready for an action-packed adventure as 'The Rookie' embarks on its 8th season! But this time, the stakes are higher and the setting is global.

The LAPD's veteran rookie, John Nolan, is back! And he's not alone; Bailey Nune and the crew are joining him on a thrilling journey that will take them beyond the streets of LA. The show's Instagram page teased an international adventure with a trailer that has fans buzzing. With the promise of 'explosive action' and 'unexpected alliances,' the series is taking a bold step forward.

But here's where it gets exciting: Season 8 premieres on January 6 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on ABC. And for those who can't wait, it will be available to stream on Hulu the very next day, January 7.

Hulu offers a range of subscription plans to cater to different preferences. The basic plan, which includes ads, is $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. Students can enjoy a discounted rate of $1.99 per month. And there's a free trial available, too, but you'll need to provide payment details.

For those who want an ad-free experience or additional content, Hulu also offers bundles with Disney+ and ESPN+. These packages start at $10.99 with ads and go up to $19.99 without ads, providing access to a vast library of shows and movies.

And this is the part most people miss: With the show's global expansion, will there be new characters introduced? How will Nolan and the team navigate international cases and alliances? The possibilities are endless, and it's sure to spark conversations among fans.

What do you think the team will encounter in Prague? Are you excited for the new season? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The Rookie Season 8: International Adventure! Premiere Date, Streaming Options, and More (2026)

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