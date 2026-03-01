The Rock's Daughter Ava Slams Trump & ICE: WWE Star's Bold Exit Message (2026)

The Rock's daughter, Ava, makes a bold statement against Donald Trump and ICE, leaving WWE and expressing her political views freely. In a recent tweet, Ava Johnson, also known as Simone Alexandra Garcia Johnson, gave a clear indication of her political stance. She wrote, 'I can now speak my mind with full conviction,' accompanied by a middle finger emoji directed at Trump and ICE.

This tweet comes on the heels of Ava's decision to part ways with WWE, as her contract expired and she chose not to renew it. Ava, standing at an impressive 5'10", made her wrestling debut in 2023 but had been affiliated with WWE since 2020.

What makes this more intriguing is the political background of her father, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The Rock has revealed that various political parties have approached him about running for president, but he has declined all offers so far. Ava's future plans remain unknown, but her recent statements suggest a clear departure from the GOP.

But here's where it gets interesting: Ava's outspoken nature and her father's political allure have sparked curiosity. Could Ava's words be interpreted as a subtle hint at her own political ambitions? And what does this mean for her relationship with her father, who has chosen to stay out of the political arena? These questions are sure to generate debate among fans and critics alike.

This story has all the ingredients for a controversial discussion. Do you think Ava's tweet was a calculated move, or simply an expression of her newfound freedom? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's explore the fascinating intersection of celebrity, politics, and personal beliefs.