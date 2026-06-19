The Roast of Kevin Hart: Time, Host, and How to Watch on Netflix (2026)

The world of comedy is about to get a whole lot hotter as Netflix gears up for its highly anticipated comedy event, 'The Roast of Kevin Hart'. This live spectacle, hosted by the hilarious Shane Gillis, is part of Netflix's 2026 'Netflix is a Joke Fest' and promises to be an unforgettable night of laughter and, well, roasting!

A Night of Comedy, A Night of Roasting

Kevin Hart, the renowned comedian and actor, has been a staple in the entertainment industry for years. From his memorable hosting gig at 'The Roast of Tom Brady' to his starring roles in films like 'Jumanji', Hart has proven his comedic prowess time and again. But now, the tables have turned, and Hart finds himself in the hot seat as the subject of this year's roast.

The Host with the Most

Shane Gillis, known for his role in 'Tires', will be leading the charge as the host of this hilarious event. Gillis' sharp wit and comedic timing make him the perfect emcee for this unique brand of comedy. With his quick jokes and ability to keep the energy high, Gillis is sure to keep the audience engaged and laughing throughout the night.

A Free Night of Laughter

The best part? Netflix subscribers can enjoy this comedy special at no additional cost! That's right, 'The Roast of Kevin Hart' is included in your subscription, so you can sit back, relax, and laugh without worrying about any extra charges. It's a great way for Netflix to bring some much-needed levity to its viewers, especially with the added convenience of streaming on-demand after the live event.

Mark Your Calendars

The big night is almost here! 'The Roast of Kevin Hart' will air live on Netflix on Sunday, May 10th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. So, make sure to clear your schedule and get ready for a hilarious evening. Whether you're a fan of Hart's work or just love a good roast, this event is not to be missed.

A Deeper Look

What makes this roast particularly fascinating is the dynamic between Hart and Gillis. Hart, known for his quick comebacks and witty repartee, will undoubtedly give as good as he gets. It will be interesting to see how Hart handles the jokes aimed at him and whether he can keep his cool under the comedic fire. Additionally, Gillis' role as host adds an extra layer of intrigue. As a seasoned comedian, Gillis will have to navigate the delicate balance between roasting Hart and keeping the event respectful and entertaining.

Final Thoughts

'The Roast of Kevin Hart' is a unique comedy event that promises to deliver laughs and a fresh take on the traditional roast format. With Hart's comedic talent and Gillis' hosting skills, this could be a night to remember. So, grab some snacks, settle in, and get ready for a hilarious ride!