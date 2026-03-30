The Rise of Feminist Gaming: Why We Need a New Voice in 2026 (2026)

In a world where the future of gaming seems uncertain, I'm taking a bold step forward with a new feminist video games website, Mothership. The year is 2026, and the gaming industry is facing multiple challenges, from AI-related concerns to mass layoffs and project cancellations. It's a tough time for gamers and journalists alike.

But here's where it gets controversial: the rise of the 'manosphere' and the loss of mainstream feminist platforms like Teen Vogue. Bigots are celebrating what they perceive as the downfall of 'wokeness', creating a toxic environment for queer individuals and feminists like myself.

As a queer woman and a games journalist since 2007, I've witnessed the industry's evolution, but also its setbacks. The need for a different perspective is clear. That's why I'm launching Mothership, an independent, worker-owned publication focused on gender and identity in gaming.

Mothership will delve into the good, the bad, and the ugly of modern game development. We'll investigate, review, and critique, exploring the historical context that led us here. It's a website for those who dread the news, including gaming news, and worry that the alt-right has won.

Despite the challenges, the gaming world has made significant progress. We now have more diverse characters and development teams, but this change hasn't come without backlash. Few websites can cover this backlash effectively while keeping their journalists safe and motivated.

I've dreamed of creating a platform like this for years, and I know the audience is there. In the past, I worked for small feminist websites like the Mary Sue, where I experienced the joys and challenges of writing for a specific audience. But as the industry evolved, I feared my dream of a small, feminist games website was fading away.

Then, in 2025, my employer, Polygon, underwent a mass layoff and acquisition, leaving me disillusioned. It was a wake-up call. I realized I had to take control and create the change I wanted to see.

Enter Zoe Hannah, a fellow games editor at Polygon, who shared her vision for a feminist games website. We decided to make it a reality, drawing inspiration from other independent, worker-owned outlets like Defector, the Flytrap, and Aftermath.

Six months later, with the support of former colleagues and notable writers, we're launching Mothership. We've already surpassed 1,200 paid subscribers, proving that there's a demand for our unique perspective.

Mothership is for those who don't fit the stereotypical image of the hardcore gamer. We aim to serve this audience, providing a space where they can feel seen and represented.

In today's political climate, our website is more necessary than ever. It should have existed before, when girls like me felt excluded by media focused solely on teenage boys. But it's not too late to create a space where everyone feels welcome.

Join us on this journey as we navigate the complex world of gaming, identity, and feminism. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that everyone's voice is heard.