The Rise of Colin Boyce: A Cattle Farmer's Political Journey (2026)

A cattle farmer with a fiery spirit, Colin Einar Boyce, is making waves in Australian politics. Boyce, a former Queensland parliamentarian, has set his sights on leading the Nationals party, but his path to the top is far from certain.

Boyce's political journey began in 2017 when he entered the Queensland parliament. His first term as a Liberal National party backbencher was marked by controversial moves, including crossing the floor on a mining rehabilitation bill and delivering a speech that celebrated global heating. These actions won him an unexpected ally - Pauline Hanson, leader of the minor party One Nation.

In the 2020 state election, Boyce's stance against renewable energy gained attention. He described it as a "fantasy," a view he maintained even after an explosion at the Callide coal-fired power station. Boyce blamed the opposition to new coal plants on "eco-Marxist millennials" and "upper middle-class 'wokes.'"

But here's where it gets controversial. Boyce is a founding member of the Saltbush Club, a group known for promoting climate science denial. Before the 2024 election, it was revealed that Boyce saw blackouts as a "big political opportunity." He even urged fellow MPs to adopt a "do nothing strategy" to build opposition to net zero policies.

Despite these controversial views, Boyce is now aiming for the Nationals leadership. He claims to be "furious" at the Coalition's recent implosion, calling the Nationals the "nothing party." Boyce, a long-time supporter of former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, believes the party's current state could lead to defections, including his own.

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Critics, including those within his own party, argue that Boyce's leadership bid makes little sense. They believe he lacks the support needed to succeed. However, Boyce remains steadfast, stating that he won't leave the party he joined as a young man in the 1980s.

And this is the part most people miss: Boyce's political career has been marked by a willingness to challenge the status quo. He sees himself as a warrior, quoting the Chinese military general Sun Tzu: "The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without going to battle."

As Boyce tilts at the Nationals leadership, the question remains: Can he unite a divided party, or will his controversial views further fracture the Coalition?

What do you think? Should Boyce's unique brand of politics be embraced, or is it a recipe for disaster? Share your thoughts in the comments!