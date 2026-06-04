The Rise of Aussie Sushi: From Handrolls to a Billion-Dollar Industry (2026)

Unbelievable! How Aussie Sushi Became a Billion-Dollar Empire

In the world of fast food, there's a silent revolution happening, and it's all about sushi. But not just any sushi - we're talking about the unique, Aussie-style sushi that's taking the nation by storm. And at the heart of this phenomenon are two key players: Sushi Hub and Sushi Sushi.

The Billion-Dollar Question: Sushi Hub's Unwavering Stance

Raymond Chen, the CEO of Sushi Hub, is making a bold statement: "We are not for sale." Despite the chain's reported $1 billion valuation, Chen remains steadfast. The calls from eager investors have been pouring in, but Chen is not budging. He's one of the pioneers who has shaped the identity of sushi in Australia, and he's not ready to let go just yet.

Aussie Sushi: A Unique Identity

Australian sushi has evolved into something truly special. The hand rolls that we've come to love are an Australian invention, and so are the fillings we crave - think teriyaki beef, salmon, chicken katsu, and tempura prawn. It's a hybrid cuisine that has found its place in the hearts (and stomachs) of Aussies.

But here's where it gets interesting: unlike burgers or burritos, Australians seem to be less brand-loyal when it comes to sushi. It's a competitive market, with Sushi Hub and Sushi Sushi leading the way, but there's a friendly rivalry brewing.

The Sushi Showdown: Sushi Hub vs. Sushi Sushi

Both chains have similar ambitions - to expand domestically and make a mark internationally. Sushi Hub aims for 500 stores by 2036, while Sushi Sushi targets 450 by 2035. But while Chen is fending off investors, Sushi Sushi's majority owner, Odyssey, has been actively seeking a buyer. Stephen Anders, the CEO of Sushi Sushi, confirms that the process is ongoing, and there's significant interest in the business.

Despite this, Chen and Anders maintain a mutual respect, with Chen even offering a helping hand to his rival: "Every time I receive a call, I say, Sushi Sushi is for sale. I'm helping them. I'm helping Stephen."

The Birth of Aussie Sushi: A Unique Perspective

The Australian sushi market is largely dominated by independent stores, but it's the chains like Sushi Hub and Sushi Sushi that have captured a significant portion of the market. Chen, one of the co-founders of Sushi Hub, shares an intriguing story. The trio, who met at university and became flatmates, started with an Asian bakery before their landlord suggested a sushi outlet. And thus, a new journey began.

"When we started 19 years ago, many people had never tried sushi. We had to educate our customers, give free samples, and show them that sushi isn't just about raw fish."

The co-founders quickly learned the Australian palate, favoring cooked meats like beef and chicken, along with prawn and veggie tempura, all rolled up in the beloved handroll style.

Chen's perspective is unique. He doesn't like cold rice; he prefers it warm, believing it enhances the taste and smell. This customer-centric approach has been key to their success.

The Formula for Success: Freshness and Variety

Sushi Hub's glass counters display an array of freshly made nigiri and inari, attracting customers with the promise of quality and cleanliness. Regional preferences also play a role; Queenslanders, for instance, love their chicken sushi paired with a cold beer.

Most rolls and nigiri are made and sold within two hours, ensuring freshness. Chen emphasizes, "Our business is about volume, not high margins."

The best-selling rolls consistently include crispy chicken, chicken teriyaki, salmon and avocado hand rolls, and tuna salad rolls. It's a formula that works, and it's no wonder sushi has become a go-to for Aussies of all ages.

Sushi's Appeal: Fast, Fresh, and For Everyone

Sushi's popularity is multifaceted. It's fast, fresh, convenient, healthy, and affordable, making it a hit with high schoolers and corporate workers alike. Suzee Brain, a retail property consultant, explains, "Younger generations snack more frequently, and sushi's roll size and price point is perfect for them. They can still use their phones while enjoying their sushi."

Takeaway sushi outlets thrive in high-traffic areas, requiring less space than other fast-food chains. It's a winning formula.

Aussie Fast Food Goes Global

Sushi Hub and Sushi Sushi are part of a new wave of Australian fast-food chains aiming for global domination. While Sushi Sushi has made significant strides internationally, with plans to expand in Saudi Arabia and India, Sushi Hub is focusing on the domestic market first. Chen explains, "We are relaxed about international expansion. Our focus is always on the Australian market."

The Future of Aussie Sushi: A Tasty Prospect

So, will we see Sushi Hub sold to investors in the future? Chen leaves the door slightly ajar: "We might consider it, but our priority is always the strength of the business."

Stay tuned, because the story of Aussie sushi is far from over, and it's a delicious journey we're all invited to take part in.