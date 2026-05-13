The Return of Zimbabwe's Iconic Birds: A Journey Home After 137 Years (2026)

The long-awaited homecoming of Zimbabwe's iconic stone birds has finally taken place, marking a significant moment in the country's history and a step towards reclaiming its cultural heritage. These majestic sculptures, featuring the Zimbabwe Bird, have been a symbol of national identity for generations, yet their journey home has been a complex tale of colonial plunder and displacement.

The Zimbabwe Bird, a stately eagle depicted in the country's flag and coat of arms, holds a special place in the hearts of Zimbabweans. However, behind this iconic symbol lies a story of colonial exploitation, with these ancient sculptures being taken from their homeland over a century ago.

It was only this week that the final displaced bird, a grey soapstone carving, made its way back to Zimbabwe after an absence of 137 years. This momentous occasion was described by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the "return of a national icon." The bird's repatriation from South Africa is a powerful statement, especially considering it was initially ripped from its column and sold to the notorious British imperialist, Cecil Rhodes.

What makes this repatriation particularly fascinating is the role reversal. Usually, we see former colonial powers returning looted artifacts, but here, we have an African country, South Africa, taking the initiative to right a historical wrong. South African Minister of Culture, Gayton McKenzie, described the birds as "unique" and "revered," emphasizing their global significance and the fact that they are unlike anything else found elsewhere.

The sculptures, which vary in size and shape, were originally planted on walls and monoliths at the ruins of Great Zimbabwe, a medieval stone city. The site, from which Zimbabwe gets its name, was built between the 11th and 15th centuries, and these striking bird sculptures have become a cherished symbol of the country's rich heritage.

One thing that immediately stands out to me is the spiritual significance of these birds. Edward Matenga, a renowned scholar, explains that the endangered bateleur eagle, depicted in the sculptures, holds a sacred place in the hearts of both the Shona and Venda people. The birds have watched over Great Zimbabwe for centuries, and their return is not just a physical homecoming but also a spiritual one.

The journey of these birds, from their initial discovery by a European hunter to their eventual repatriation, is a testament to the resilience of Zimbabwe's cultural identity. Despite being taken by colonialists, the birds have remained a powerful symbol, and their return is a win-win situation for both Zimbabwe and South Africa. It's a cathartic process, as Matenga puts it, for South Africa to give back something of immense importance to another country.

As the birds find their place in an on-site museum at Great Zimbabwe, it's a reminder that cultural heritage is not just about the past but also about respecting and preserving one's identity for future generations. The return of these iconic birds is a step towards healing and a powerful statement of Zimbabwe's determination to reclaim its cultural legacy.