The Return of It Bags: 2000s Iconic Handbags Making Waves in 2026 | Fashion Trends (2026)

The Fashion World's Time Machine: A Journey Through the It Bags of the Early 2000s

Fashion is a time machine, and the early 2000s are making a blazing return. As the 20-year cycle comes full circle, the "It" bags of the early 2000s are making a comeback, with heritage houses reimagining their most beloved styles for a new generation of highly engaged shoppers. But here's where it gets controversial... Are these re-edits just a cash grab, or a genuine celebration of fashion's past?

For spring 2026, the handbags are not simply replicas of former versions, but re-edits with a nostalgic backdrop. Today, these bags are everywhere again — on runways, in campaigns, and on the arms of celebrities who understand the reference. Their return isn't nostalgia for nostalgia's sake, but instead a refocus with built-in customer awareness. The updated versions' proportions are refined with new materials and storytelling that connects the past with current desires.

The New Icons:

Lady Dior, 1995

Original by Gianfranco Ferré, updated by Jonathan Anderson. Fun fact: It was renamed after Princess Diana made it her signature bag. Small Clover bag with strap, $11,000, dior.com

Balenciaga Motorcycle, 2001

Original by Nicolas Ghesquière, updated by Pierpaolo Piccioli. Fun fact: It skipped its runway debut and became famous on the crook of Kate Moss' arms instead. Le City Bag in calfskin, $3,550, balenciaga.com

Chloé Paddington, 2005

Original by Phoebe Philo, updated by Chemena Kamali. Fun fact: Its padlock was so heavy it became part of the flex. Grained leather tapestry blue, $2,750, chloe.com

Celine Phantom, 2010

Original by Phoebe Philo, updated by Michael Rider. Fun fact: It earned status on the arms of editors and celebrities even before it debuted in a campaign. Medium Luggage bag in suede calfskin, $4,250, celine.com

Saint Laurent Mombasa, 2002

Original by Tom Ford, updated by Anthony Vaccarello. Fun fact: When it launched, the brand was still called Yves Saint Laurent. Medium Mombasa bag in leather, $4,300, ysl.com

But here's the part most people miss... These re-edits are not just about nostalgia. They are a testament to the enduring power of fashion, and a reminder that the past is always present in the present. So, are you ready to take a trip down memory lane and embrace the new icons of the early 2000s? Let us know in the comments!