The Retirement Dilemma: How to Avoid Overspending and Underspending (2026)

The Fear of Underspending: A New Perspective on Retirement Savings

In the world of retirement planning, the fear of running out of money often takes center stage. However, an intriguing and lesser-known concern is emerging: the risk of underspending one's nest egg. This article delves into this fascinating paradox, exploring the psychological and financial implications for retirees.

The Two-Sided Coin of Retirement Spending

Financial experts like Zach Teutsch highlight a critical point: while overspending in retirement is a valid concern, underspending can be equally detrimental. Data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) reveals that a significant portion of retirees still have a substantial portion of their savings intact well into their 80s. Craig Copeland, EBRI's director of wealth benefits research, attributes this to an overly conservative approach to spending.

One-Third of Retirees Still Have 100% of Their Savings by Mid-80s

This statistic is a stark reminder that retirement planning is not just about saving enough, but also about spending wisely. It raises the question: are retirees missing out on experiences and a fulfilling life due to an excessive fear of outliving their money?

The Psychological Barrier to Spending

Marianela Collado, a certified financial planner, sheds light on the psychological aspect. Retirees who have spent their lives saving may find it challenging to transition to a spending mindset. The idea of seeing their net worth decline can be uncomfortable, leading to a conservative approach that may result in missed opportunities.

A Life Not Lived: The Regret of Underspending

Collado's perspective is thought-provoking. It suggests that retirees might be sacrificing experiences and memories due to an overly cautious financial strategy. This raises a deeper question: how can retirees find the balance between enjoying their hard-earned savings and ensuring they don't outlive their money?

Navigating the Retirement Spending Channel

Teutsch offers an insightful analogy: sailing through a channel with rocks on both sides. On one side, the risk of running out of money; on the other, the danger of missing out on experiences. He warns that sailing too far to avoid one risk may lead to regret.

Finding the Right Balance: A Life Well-Lived

Teutsch's analogy is a powerful reminder that retirement should be about living a fulfilling life. Retirees should feel empowered to enjoy their savings, within reason, and not be afraid to spend on experiences, family, and causes they care about. After all, the money will be spent eventually, but the memories and experiences gained are irreplaceable.

The Challenge of Retirement Spending Planning

Assessing retirement spending is complex due to numerous unknown factors. Life expectancy, market returns, and the shift from pensions to 401(k) plans add layers of complexity. Financial advisors offer guidance, such as the 4% rule, which provides a starting point for withdrawal rates. However, this rule may contribute to underspending due to its conservative nature.

Dynamic Spending: A Flexible Approach

Teutsch proposes a dynamic spending approach, adjusting withdrawal rates based on market conditions. This strategy aims to reduce sequence of returns risk and aligns with the U-shaped spending pattern many retirees follow. Additionally, a dynamic earning strategy, such as taking on side work, can further enhance financial security during retirement.

Conclusion: A Balanced Approach to Retirement Spending

In conclusion, the fear of underspending is a valid concern for retirees. It highlights the importance of finding a balanced approach to retirement spending. Retirees should feel empowered to enjoy their savings while also ensuring they have a buffer for the future. As Teutsch suggests, the goal is to avoid looking back with regret, knowing they lived a life well-spent and enjoyed the fruits of their hard work.