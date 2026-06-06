The Red Thread in 'Father Mother Sister Brother': Exploring Costume Design (2026)

In the captivating film 'Father Mother Sister Brother', directed by Jim Jarmusch, a unique color theme emerges as a common thread throughout the three distinct segments. Set in New York, Dublin, and Paris, the movie explores the complexities of family relationships through the lens of a deep red hue, reminiscent of a jammy merlot. This color choice is not merely aesthetic; it serves as a subtle yet powerful reminder of the characters' shared experiences and emotions. The film's costume designer, Catherine George, reveals the intriguing process behind the creation of these memorable looks, shedding light on the collaboration with the iconic French fashion house, Saint Laurent.

The Color of Family Bonds

The red theme was a deliberate decision by Jarmusch, who has been experiencing colors differently in recent years, finding red particularly intriguing. George explains, "Jim called me about the movie pretty early on and shared his vision. He said, 'We've got this movie, it's shooting in New York, Dublin, and Paris.' I was thrilled to be involved, especially since I'm from Ireland and could work at home. He then revealed the collaboration with YSL, and I was tasked with designing the costumes, using their pieces as a starting point and creating new ones if needed."

One of the most memorable looks is Tom Waits' hoodie, a seemingly mundane item that, under George's guidance, became a powerful symbol. She recalls, "We initially thought of a dressing gown for him, but when I went to fit him, we decided to use the pajamas we had made. Then, I suggested trying the hoodie with the pajamas, and it transformed Tom into the character. He felt more comfortable and natural."

The hoodie, with its subtle burgundy lining, became a signature piece, even though it was a simple, everyday item. George explains, "Each piece of clothing was carefully sourced. They would send me images, or I would send them images, and they would source the fabric. It was a back-and-forth across continents."

Unraveling Family Dynamics

The film delves into the lives of three unique families, each with its own set of challenges and memories. In the first segment, 'Father', Tom Waits portrays an eccentric, solitary dad, while Adam Driver and Mayim Bialik play his wary, traditional son and daughter. Their styles mirror each other, with conservative blazers and deep red sweaters, contrasting with Waits' casual hoodie.

In the second segment, 'Mother', Cate Blanchett and Vicky Krieps visit their stiff novelist mother, Charlotte Rampling, in Dublin. Blanchett's character is uptight, signaled by her oxford shirt and burgundy turtleneck, while Krieps' character, a 'party girl', sports pink-tinted hair and a fluffy fake fur coat over a printed red sweater. Rampling's character, on the other hand, embraces couture tailoring in a burgundy shirtdress based on a YSL jumpsuit design.

The Twin Siblings' Journey

The final segment, 'Sister, Brother', follows the naturalistic and free-spirited twins, played by Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat, as they drive through Paris to their late parents' apartment. Their biker jackets, despite being different versions, are quite similar, reflecting their psychic connection. Indya's character wears a red tank top, a nod to George's own collection, while Luka's character sticks to a classic white T-shirt, embodying the iconic movie character.

Working with Saint Laurent brought a refreshing change of pace for George, who had previously worked on fantastical films. She enjoyed the opportunity to combine her fashion design training with the practical aspects of costume design, creating looks that were both specific and timeless. The result is a film that not only captivates audiences with its unique color theme but also invites them to explore the complexities of family relationships through the lens of fashion and design.