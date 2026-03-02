The Real-Life Story Behind 'Hacked': A Filmmaker's Revenge (2026)

Imagine losing $20,000 to a scammer and then turning that devastating experience into a wildly creative film. That’s exactly what filmmakers Shane Brady and Emily Zercher did after falling victim to a wire fraud scheme while buying a house during the pandemic. But here’s where it gets controversial: instead of letting the anger consume them, they channeled it into Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma, a kinetic and cathartic film that’s equal parts revenge fantasy and dark comedy. And this is the part most people miss—the film isn’t just about their story; it’s a rallying cry for anyone who’s ever felt powerless against the faceless criminals of the digital age.

It all started with a phone call to the FBI. Zercher recalls, ‘We were on hold with the FBI fraud department, listening to this infuriating hold music, and I just snapped. I had the hacker’s address and name right there on the receipt, and I blurted out, “I’ll just go there myself and hack him up with a machete!”’ While she admits it wasn’t her finest moment, that raw, unfiltered rage became the spark for their film. The result? A high-octane, in-your-face story about the Rumble family, a fictionalized version of their own ordeal, packed with snappy dialogue, inside jokes, and an infectious ‘let’s put on a show’ energy.

Here’s the kicker: Brady and Zercher discovered just how widespread this issue is. ‘We realized how many people are getting scammed daily,’ Brady says. ‘Those texts threatening to expose you unless you pay up? They’re everywhere.’ But what’s even more infuriating, as Zercher points out, is the lack of accountability. ‘Hacking is a fingerprintless crime,’ she explains. ‘People get away with it all the time, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.’ This sense of helplessness isn’t just a plot point in the film—it’s the emotional core that drives it.

The filmmaking itself reflects their chaotic journey. Brady, who edited the film, trimmed the initial cut from nearly two hours to a tight 90 minutes, creating a frenetic pace that mirrors their real-life experience. ‘It’s been called ‘The TikTok movie’ on Letterboxd,’ he laughs. ‘But I take that as a compliment. It’s fast, it’s wild, and it captures the insanity we felt.’ The film’s energy isn’t just for show—it’s a deliberate choice to lean into the absurdity of their situation, turning their pain into something entertaining and relatable.

But here’s the real question: Can art truly heal the wounds of real-life trauma? For Brady, the answer is a resounding yes. ‘I’ve learned to embrace suffering as a gift,’ he reflects. ‘Maybe this happened so we could connect with others who’ve been through the same thing. If this film helps someone laugh, vent, or just feel less alone, then it’s all worth it.’

Hacked has already made waves at festivals like FilmQuest, Celluloid Screams, and Soho Horror Fest, and with its recent acquisition by S&R Films, it’s poised to reach an even wider audience. Whether you’ve been scammed or just love a good revenge story, this film promises a wild ride. But don’t just take our word for it—watch the trailer below and decide for yourself. And here’s a thought to leave you with: In a world where justice often feels out of reach, is turning our pain into art the ultimate form of revenge? Let us know what you think in the comments!