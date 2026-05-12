The Psychology of Doomscrolling: Why We Can't Stop Checking War Updates (2026)

Why Missile Alerts and War Updates Trigger Doomscrolling

The Global Tensions and the Compulsive News Feed

As tensions escalated in the Middle East, with missiles crossing the Gulf and explosions reported across the region, millions of people found themselves drawn to their screens. Within minutes, social media feeds became a whirlwind of videos, breaking alerts, and speculation about the unfolding crisis. This phenomenon, known as 'doomscrolling', is a compulsive consumption of negative news, where a simple check for information can spiral into an endless stream of war updates, political instability, cyberattacks, and constant crisis coverage.

The strikes, following US-Israeli attacks on Iran, triggered a wave of retaliatory missile launches and air-defence interceptions across several Gulf states. Moments like these are when social media can quickly turn into a vortex of doomscrolling, where users are locked into threat-related material, unable to look away.

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The Cognitive Science Behind Doomscrolling

Cognitive scientists explain that humans are wired to prioritize threats, making negative news particularly hard to ignore. Our memory, shaped by evolutionary pressures, is biased towards prioritizing information related to danger and emergencies, making negative news content easier to recall and more salient. This is why we find ourselves drawn to these updates, even when they are not directly related to our immediate surroundings.

A 2026 study found links between doomscrolling and rumination, emotional exhaustion, and intolerance of uncertainty. Participants who reported frequent doomscrolling showed higher levels of anxiety, depression, and stress, alongside lower resilience. This behavior can resemble a form of indirect trauma exposure, where consistent exposure to traumatic incidents can elicit acute stress responses and, in some cases, symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress.

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The Brain's Uncontrollable Checking

Experiments show that people will tolerate physical discomfort to resolve uncertainty. In moments of crisis, refreshing a feed can feel responsible and protective. However, prolonged exposure to negative news is linked to increased anxiety, insecurity, and maladaptive stress responses. The issue is not that news itself is harmful, but that repeated exposure without resolution keeps stress systems activated.

The Role of Social Media Feeds

Doomscrolling does not occur in a neutral environment. Social media feeds are optimized to keep users engaged, using unpredictability and emotional conditioning. Notifications and badges serve as cues of urgency, with content that reliably triggers fear, anger, or sadness being more likely to be promoted. This creates a feedback loop: uncertainty drives scrolling, scrolling increases exposure to emotionally charged content, and emotional arousal increases the urge to check again.

The Psychological Cost of Staying Informed

The broader question is not whether people should stay informed, but how to do so without falling into chronic physiological activation. Human threat-detection systems evolved to respond to immediate, localized danger, but algorithmic feeds deliver global crises in perpetuity. The tension between these ancient survival systems and modern digital distribution may ultimately define the psychological cost of caring in the digital age.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the most sensitive pressure points in the global economy, is a prime example of this tension. While staying informed is crucial, it is essential to do so without burning out. Interventions such as adding structure, friction, and recovery to news intake can help reduce continuous threat activation and promote better mental health.

The Psychology of Doomscrolling: Why We Can't Stop Checking War Updates (2026)

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