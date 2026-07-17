The Power of Disagreement: Lessons from Robert George and Cornel West | Building Character & Truth (2026)

A Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Truth: Unlikely Allies, Unwavering Principles

In a world where political and philosophical differences often divide, the story of Robert P. George and Cornel West stands as a beacon of hope and understanding. These two esteemed professors, one from Princeton University and the other from Union Theological Seminary, have formed an unbreakable bond despite their contrasting views.

Imagine two individuals, laughing and embracing, their friendship so genuine that it might surprise those who only see their differing ideologies. But here's where it gets intriguing: their partnership is not just about agreeing; it's about the pursuit of truth, a journey they've embarked on together for decades.

"I love him, my brother, even when he's wrong. I cherish him when he's right, and even when he's on the path to being either right or wrong," West shared about his deep affection for George.

Their friendship, which began over four hours of intense conversation, has evolved into a powerful alliance. Together, they've co-taught seminars, co-authored a book, and inspired others with their unique approach to disagreement.

But how did they do it? How did they navigate their differences and still maintain a strong friendship in a divided world? The answer lies in their shared goal: not to win arguments, but to seek deeper understanding and truth.

"Our aim is not to change each other's minds or to win. It's about getting to the truth," George explained. "We might not always agree, but our partnership is a dialectical journey towards truth."

And this journey, they believe, is a continuous process of openness and challenge. "We must be willing to critique, challenge, and criticize each other. If I'm wrong, I want to be corrected, so I can replace false beliefs with truth," George emphasized.

Their friendship extends beyond academic circles. West coined the term "Mormon soulcraft" to describe the character and integrity he's witnessed in members and leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It's a quality that goes beyond politeness; it's about inner joy, service, and a connection to something greater.

When asked about their influence on each other, George highlighted the importance of example. "Faculty members are called to serve their students, to help them become determined truth seekers and courageous speakers. We do this by modeling it, by showing them what it means to seek truth courageously."

West added that students attend school to "learn how to die." It's a powerful statement that might shock some, but it's about critical thinking, finding one's voice, and having the courage to question assumptions. It's about philosophical growth and discovering one's purpose.

BYU President C. Shane Reese recognized the prophetic nature of West and George's message. He spoke of a conversation with Church President Dallin H. Oaks, who emphasized the need for models of better disagreement, especially for the students of BYU.

"West and George are beautiful models of people who can disagree on fundamental issues yet walk away with a deep sense of brotherly love," President Reese said.

Their impact on students was evident. Kailene Talbot, a BYU junior, was inspired by their emphasis on love as the driving force behind all actions. Kayson Marler, another BYU student, appreciated their example of friendship amid disagreement, a quality he hopes to emulate in his own life.

Madeline Marler, Kayson's wife and a student at Southern Utah University, reflected on the idea of learning to die. She saw it as an opportunity to become, to prepare and develop the skills and knowledge needed to be a courageous standard-bearer of truth.

In a world that often emphasizes winning and being right, West and George's story is a refreshing reminder that truth and understanding can be found in the most unlikely of alliances. Their friendship is a testament to the power of open dialogue and the pursuit of truth, even when it's challenging.

So, what do you think? Is their approach to disagreement something we should all strive for? Let's spark a conversation in the comments and explore the possibilities of a more understanding and truthful world.