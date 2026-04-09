The Original Factory Shop in Administration: 1,180 Jobs & 137 Stores at Risk | UK High Street Crisis (2026)

A thousand jobs hang in the balance as a beloved high street retailer enters administration! It's a stark reminder of the tough times facing our local shops.

In a move that will undoubtedly send ripples of concern through communities across the UK, The Original Factory Shop has officially entered administration. This critical step puts the future of its 137 stores and the livelihoods of its 1,180 dedicated staff in serious jeopardy. The company appointed administrators from Interpath Advisory on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, but fear not entirely – the stores will continue to operate as usual for now. This crucial period will be used to explore all possible avenues to keep the business afloat.

But here's where it gets tough: The administrators have pointed to a perfect storm of challenges that have battered the retailer. Think high cost inflation squeezing margins, low consumer confidence making shoppers hesitant, and rising labour costs exacerbated by government policies. It's a difficult environment for any business, let alone one already navigating pre-existing vulnerabilities.

The Original Factory Shop had previously filed its intention to appoint administrators earlier this month, a move that also saw accessories giant Claire's take a similar path. Both companies were acquired by the investment firm Modella Capital last year, and it seems the market's pressures have proven too much for this particular venture.

In a candid statement, the company expressed the immense difficulty of this decision: "This has been a very tough decision. We have worked intensively in an effort to save the business, but it is now clear that The Original Factory Shop doesn’t have a realistic possibility of trading profitably again." They further elaborated that the "legacy effects of trading prior to our ownership left them highly vulnerable." The statement also highlighted the broader economic climate: "A combination of very weak consumer confidence, highly adverse Government fiscal policies and continued cost-inflation is causing many established and much-loved businesses to suffer badly."

Rick Harrison, a joint administrator at Interpath, echoed these sentiments, noting, "The Original Factory Shop has long been a cornerstone of local high streets up and down the country. Unfortunately, however, trading challenges have impacted the business."

And this is the part most people miss: This news follows hot on the heels of Claire's announcement that it too had entered administration, placing over 1,000 jobs and more than 150 stores at risk. It paints a concerning picture of the current retail landscape.

So, what does this all mean for our high streets? Is this a sign of a deeper economic malaise, or are these specific businesses facing unique challenges? We'd love to hear your thoughts – do you agree with the administrators' assessment of the economic pressures, or do you think there are other factors at play? Let us know in the comments below!