The Ophiolite Review: A Family Drama Unveiled (2026)

A family drama unfolds in 'The Ophiolite' as a Cypriot-British clan battles over a patriarch's final resting place, mirroring ancient Greek tales of disputed burials. But is this play a captivating exploration of cultural conflicts, or does it fall short of its ambitious goals?

The play opens with a powerful premise: Aristeia, a Cypriot woman, and Jennifer, her British sister-in-law, engage in a heated dispute over the burial of their recently deceased patriarch. Aristeia insists on honoring her family's ancient tradition of mountain burials in Cyprus, while Jennifer fights for her late husband's wish to be laid to rest in England. This sets the stage for a clash of values and a struggle for control within the family.

The tension escalates as the play delves into the complexities of cultural heritage and personal freedom. Aristeia's devotion to sacred traditions is contrasted with Jennifer's desire to honor her husband's individual wishes, free from cultural constraints. Both women attempt to sway the younger generation, with Jennifer's daughter, Penelope, and Aristeia's niece, Xenya, caught in the crossfire.

But here's where it gets intriguing: the play also hints at a broader sacrilege, referencing the stolen remains of a former president. The shadow of British colonial rule looms over the family's conflict, adding layers of historical context. And this is the part most people miss—the subtle interplay between personal drama and political history.

De Voni's play has grand aspirations, tackling profound themes of ownership, belonging, and the connection between culture and land. However, the execution falls short. The characters, though intriguing, lack depth, and some, like Jennifer's second husband, Dominic, feel like mere plot devices. The audience struggles to connect with their emotions, leaving a void where empathy should thrive.

The performances offer glimpses of brilliance, especially in the mother-daughter confrontations and intimate conversations about love and mortality. Yet, the actors seem to hold back, failing to fully immerse the audience in the characters' turmoil. And the soupy musical interludes only distract, undercutting the emotional depth.

Despite its flaws, 'The Ophiolite' shines in its seamless blending of ancient and modern themes. However, its slow pace and excessive focus on intellectual discourse hinder its impact. At over two hours, the play's potential is buried beneath its own ponderousness.

Does 'The Ophiolite' succeed in its bold exploration of cultural tensions, or does it sacrifice character development and emotional resonance for intellectual themes? Share your thoughts on this controversial interpretation of a family drama.