The News from Dublin – Colm Tóibín short stories review explained | Displacement, Home & Guilt (2026)

What if the stories we tell about home are actually about the spaces we’ve left behind? That’s the question Colm Tóibín’s The News from Dublin seems to whisper, though it’s never explicitly stated. On the surface, the title hints at familiarity—a return to the author’s well-trodden Irish roots. But Tóibín, ever the master of misdirection, delivers something far more unsettling. This isn’t a collection about Dublin at all; it’s about the echoes of Dublin in distant lands, the way home lingers in the minds of those who’ve departed. Personally, I think this is where Tóibín’s genius lies—in his ability to make displacement feel both universal and deeply personal.

One thing that immediately stands out is how Tóibín handles grief. Take The Journey to Galway, the opening story. It’s not about movement, despite its title, but about stasis—a mother suspended between the moment she learns her son is dead and the moment she must deliver that news. What makes this particularly fascinating is how Tóibín frames grief as a liminal state, a kind of emotional Schrödinger’s box. The son is both alive and dead until the mother speaks the words, and this duality is haunting. It’s a reminder that grief isn’t just an emotion; it’s a process of unreality becoming real. What many people don’t realize is how often literature rushes past this in-between space, but Tóibín lingers there, forcing us to confront its weight.

The collection’s abstraction is another point worth exploring. Tóibín’s prose is cool, almost clinical, which could risk alienating readers. But in my opinion, this detachment serves a purpose. By presenting raw, devastating scenarios—a father separated from his daughter, a man watching his brother die—without melodrama, Tóibín invites us to absorb their gravity slowly. It’s like he’s saying, Here, take this pain, but on your own terms. This approach isn’t for everyone; some might find the characters too distant, too much like observers of their own lives. But from my perspective, it’s a deliberate choice, one that mirrors the way people often compartmentalize trauma.

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What this really suggests is that Tóibín is less interested in plot than in the spaces between moments. His stories jump across time and place—Spain, San Francisco, Argentina—but they’re bound by a shared sense of dislocation. This raises a deeper question: Can we ever truly belong when we’re haunted by where we’ve been? The Catalan Girls, for instance, is a novella-length exploration of three sisters uprooted from Catalonia to Argentina. Their journey isn’t just physical; it’s a negotiation of identity, language, and memory. When they inherit a house in Catalonia decades later, the story becomes a meditation on what it means to return to a place that’s no longer yours.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how Tóibín handles guilt in A Free Man. The protagonist, Joe, is a newly released prisoner, disowned by his family. The story doles out his crimes in fragments, alongside glimpses of his bleak present. What’s striking is how Tóibín balances our empathy for Joe’s isolation with unease about his past. The ambiguity is deliberate—are we meant to forgive him? Condemn him? The lack of resolution feels like a commentary on the complexity of morality. If you take a step back and think about it, this is Tóibín at his most provocative: forcing us to sit with discomfort rather than offering easy answers.

But here’s where the collection falters slightly. While abstraction works in many stories, it occasionally tips into emotional distance. Some characters feel more like symbols than people, their passions muted. This isn’t a dealbreaker, but it does make me wonder: Is Tóibín so committed to his themes that he sacrifices humanity at times? Personally, I think it’s a risk worth taking, but it’s a risk nonetheless.

If there’s one takeaway, it’s this: The News from Dublin isn’t about Dublin at all. It’s about the spaces we leave behind, the people we become when we’re untethered from home. Tóibín’s stories are quiet, but they resonate deeply, like a whisper that lingers long after the conversation ends. In a world obsessed with roots and belonging, this collection dares to ask: What if home is just another form of displacement? That, to me, is the news worth paying attention to.