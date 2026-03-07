The Muppet Show Trailer: Kermit, Miss Piggy, and Friends Return for a Special Event! (2026)

Get ready for a blast from the past! The Muppets are officially back with a brand-new special event, and it's hitting Disney+ and ABC sooner than you think!

It feels like just yesterday we were laughing along with Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the whole gang, doesn't it? Well, prepare for a delightful dose of nostalgia and fresh hilarity because The Muppet Show is making a grand return. This isn't just any revival; it's a special event designed to celebrate the iconic show's 50th anniversary this September. Mark your calendars for February 4, 2026, when this magical reunion will premiere exclusively on Disney+ and ABC.

What can we expect from this star-studded comeback? The official synopsis promises exactly what we love about The Muppets: a perfect blend of music, comedy, and a whole lot of glorious chaos. Kermit and Miss Piggy, along with their beloved Muppet troupe, are set to reclaim the stage at the original Muppet Theatre. And who will be joining them for this spectacular occasion? None other than the incredibly talented Sabrina Carpenter!

But here's where it gets really exciting... The trailer itself gives us a fantastic glimpse of the returning Muppet favorites, with Kermit and Miss Piggy looking as vibrant as ever, ready to entertain us. We also get a peek at some of the incredible guest stars who will be gracing the stage. Get ready to see Seth Rogen, fresh off his Golden Globe win for his work on The Studio series, and the phenomenal Maya Rudolph! Seth Rogen, along with Evan Goldberg, is also taking on an executive producer role for this special, adding his unique comedic touch behind the scenes.

And this is the part most people miss... The creative forces behind this production are top-notch. The special event is expertly directed and executive-produced by Alex Timbers. The heart and soul of the Muppets will be brought to life by the veteran performers who have embodied these characters for years: Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman, and Matt Vogel. They'll be joined by a fantastic team of additional performers, including the ever-talented Dave Goelz.

Sabrina Carpenter isn't just a guest star; she's also an executive producer for the special, working alongside Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee for Point Grey Pictures. The Muppets Studio is represented by David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach, with Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel, and Eric Jacobson also serving as executive producers. This grand production is brought to you by 20th Television and Disney Branded Television.

For those who might be new to the magic, The Muppet Show was originally created and produced by the legendary Jim Henson. It graced our screens for five seasons from 1976 to 1981. At its core, it was a brilliant variety show where Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Rowlf the Dog, Scooter, Animal, Walter, and a whole host of other unforgettable characters performed hilarious sketches and toe-tapping musical numbers. The show was also famous for attracting an incredible lineup of high-profile guest stars, including icons like Steve Martin, Elton John, Julie Andrews, Liza Minnelli, Diana Ross, and Mark Hamill. The sheer caliber of talent that graced the Muppet stage is a testament to the show's enduring appeal.

