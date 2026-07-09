The Matter of Being: A New Open-Source Game with a Unique License (2026)

The gaming world is about to get a unique twist with the launch of The Matter of Being, a game that takes players on a supernatural journey. This narrative-driven strategy game, set in the Cultist Simulator universe, offers a fresh perspective on the power dynamics between the mortal and spiritual realms.

What makes this game particularly intriguing is its development under Weather Factory's community license, which allows for an open-source approach. This license not only fosters creativity but also ensures a sustainable revenue model for developers.

A Game of Spirits and Mortals

In The Matter of Being, players step into the shoes of an otherworldly spirit, tasked with influencing the lives of mortals. The game's key features include shaping the destinies of these mortals, manipulating relationships, and achieving diverse win conditions.

One thing that immediately stands out is the game's focus on choice and consequence. Players must decide who to help, who to use, and how to navigate the intricate web of relationships. It's a delicate balance of power and ethics, where every decision has an impact.

Open-Source Ambitions and Community Engagement

The developers at Common Logic have set an ambitious goal: to release all game assets for commercial use if they reach a $100K milestone on Kickstarter. This move not only showcases their confidence in the game but also their commitment to supporting the modding community.

Personally, I think this is a brilliant strategy to engage and empower players. By involving the community in the development process, Common Logic ensures a deeper connection with their audience and fosters a sense of ownership.

A Deeper Look at the Impact

The implications of this open-source approach are far-reaching. It not only encourages creativity and collaboration but also has the potential to disrupt the traditional game development model. If successful, it could inspire a new wave of community-driven game development, where players become active participants in the creative process.

What many people don't realize is that this model also has the power to democratize game design. By providing access to game assets, Weather Factory and Common Logic are lowering the barriers to entry for aspiring game developers and modders.

Conclusion: A New Era of Gaming

The launch of The Matter of Being and its open-source ambitions signal a shift in the gaming industry. It's a bold move that challenges the status quo and invites us to rethink the relationship between developers, players, and the creative process.

As we await the demo and the Kickstarter campaign, one thing is clear: the future of gaming is open, collaborative, and full of exciting possibilities.