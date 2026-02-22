The Masked Singer UK: Is Toastie Really Brenda Edwards? | Loose Women Icon Unmasked? (2026)

Get ready for some sizzling speculation! The Masked Singer UK has fans buzzing with excitement as they try to uncover the identity of the mysterious Toastie. But here's where it gets controversial... some viewers are convinced they've already cracked the code!

In a thrilling twist, the latest episode of this beloved guessing game has sparked a heated debate among fans. With a host of major celebrities donning elaborate costumes and belting out pop songs, the identity of Toastie has become a hot topic.

Toastie, dressed as a cheese toastie (yes, you read that right!), took to the stage and performed Walk This Way by Run-D.M.C. The judges, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama, and Mo Gilligan, were left guessing, but fans at home had their own theories.

The Great Toastie Debate

Davina guessed it might be Craig Phillips, while Jonathan threw out some big names like Fergie and Jennifer Hudson. Maya was certain it was Emeli Sandé, and Mo suggested Rebecca Ferguson. But the majority of fans were convinced it was none other than Brenda Edwards, a Loose Women icon and X Factor alum.

One fan confidently declared, "Toastie is Brenda Edwards!" while another added, "I'm going with Brenda for Toastie." But not everyone agreed, with another fan suggesting it could be Marcus Collins, also known for his X Factor fame.

Unmasking the Truth

And this is the part most people miss... the judges' guesses were way off!

