The Masked Singer 2026 Finale: Keisha Buchanan's Stunning Revelation as Moth (2026)

Get ready for a jaw-dropping revelation! The Masked Singer has unveiled its 2026 champion, and the identity of Moth has left fans in absolute awe.

In a thrilling finale, Moth was unmasked, revealing the legendary Sugababes star, Keisha Buchanan, 41, as the voice behind the mask. This stunning revelation sent shockwaves through the fan community, as Keisha emerged victorious over her fellow competitor, Conkers, who was later unveiled as This Morning's beloved host, Ben Shepherd.

Judge Maya Jama, a self-proclaimed fan of Keisha, correctly guessed her identity, admitting to feeling increasingly nervous each time her name was mentioned during the guessing segment. The internet buzzed with excitement as fans took to social media to share their thoughts. One fan gushed, "Keisha looked and sounded absolutely stunning!" Another proclaimed, "She is the epitome of a deserving winner! Her voice is out of this world, and we need a solo album ASAP!"

Keisha, known for her distinctive vocals, shared her experience, saying, "I tried to alter my voice, but it was a blast! Being an introvert, this experience pushed me out of my comfort zone and boosted my confidence. It's been an incredible journey.

And here's where it gets controversial... After Ben, 51, was revealed as Conkers, he shared an intriguing statement: "I've always dreamed of being a conker." Ben further elaborated, "Turning 50 made me want to embrace more thrilling experiences, and this was certainly one of them."

Earlier in the episode, Toastie was unveiled as the talented singer, Mica Paris. After removing her mask, Mica expressed her delight, saying, "It's been an incredible journey, and I'm so proud to have made it to the final. I did it for my grandchildren!"

So, what do you think? Are you surprised by the outcome? Do you agree with the judges' decision? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below! Don't be shy; let's spark a friendly debate!