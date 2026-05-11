The Magic of Pippin: A Musical Journey Through Time (2026)

Long before the dazzling spectacle of Wicked took the world by storm, both on stage and screen, its mastermind, Stephen Schwartz, crafted a lesser-known gem that still captivates audiences today. But here’s where it gets controversial: Pippin, a 1972 Broadway hit, is often overshadowed by its younger sibling, yet its whimsical storytelling and timeless lyrics reveal a depth that demands attention. At just 24, Schwartz penned this eccentric tale of Pippin, the restless son of Charlemagne, whose existential musings—like ‘Cats fit on the window sill, children fit in the snow, so why do I feel I don’t fit in anywhere I go?’—resonate with an almost ageless wisdom.

Set as a musical within a musical, Pippin is brought to life by a troupe of traveling players, a framing device that perfectly suits its fringe venue. The stage is minimal, the narrative fragile, as if conjured from thin air and constantly on the brink of disappearing. Directed and choreographed by Amanda Noar, with magical touches from consultant Martin T. Hart, the production feels both makeshift and mesmerizing. And this is the part most people miss: the show’s meta-theatrical structure isn’t just a gimmick—it’s a mirror to Pippin’s own search for meaning, as the audience watches him, seemingly plucked from their midst, thrust into the story by the commanding Leading Player (Emily Friberg).

Friberg’s performance is nothing short of hypnotic, her brightly painted talons and magnetic presence casting a spell over both Pippin (Lewis Edgar) and the marionette-like ensemble. Their opener, Magic to Do, is a slinky, mischievous delight, but it’s also where the production’s Achilles’ heel becomes apparent. While Schwartz’s songs are seductively charming, the show struggles to capture the musical’s darker undercurrents. Songs like War Is a Science and Glory should feel chilling in their vaudeville grotesquerie, yet they fall short of the malevolence that defines the original.

Bob Fosse’s iconic choreography—those isolated hips, those flickering fingers—makes occasional appearances, but the production largely sidesteps the era’s darker themes. Costume designer Hannah Danson’s blend of 1970s flair and 8th-century aesthetics is visually striking, yet it fails to fully evoke the countercultural edge of the time. That said, moments like Simple Joys, with hula hoops flying across the stage, and the tender protest song Morning Glow, delivered powerfully by Edgar under Simon Jackson’s golden lighting, shine with an optimism that feels both nostalgic and refreshing.

Traditionally, Pippin’s quest for meaning can come across as annoyingly self-important, a flaw exacerbated by Roger O. Hirson’s often clunky script. But Edgar’s portrayal injects a rebellious energy into the character, even if the overall arc remains somewhat disjointed. Here’s a thought-provoking question: Is Pippin’s journey truly about becoming a man, or is it a critique of the very idea of self-discovery? The highlight of this interpretation is undoubtedly Clare Brice’s Berthe, whose rousing No Time at All feels like a celebration of life itself. Meanwhile, Helena Caldas’s sly Fastrada and Mia Quimpo’s pure yet grounded Catherine add layers to a story that’s as much about the people around Pippin as it is about him.

In the end, Pippin is a show of contrasts: weird magic and simple wonder, counterculture optimism and missed opportunities for wickedness. It may not be perfect, but it’s undeniably enchanting. What do you think? Does Pippin deserve more recognition, or is it rightfully overshadowed by Wicked? Let’s debate in the comments!