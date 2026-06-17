The Magic Behind the Costumes of Rivals: Honoring Dame Jilly Cooper's Legacy (2026)

The world of television costume design is a fascinating realm, and one individual who has made a significant impact in this field is Ray Holman. In a recent interview, Holman opens up about his experience working on the hit TV series Rivals, where he had the honor of creating an outfit for the legendary Dame Jilly Cooper. This is a testament to his talent and the recognition he has earned in the industry.

Holman's journey in costume design is an inspiring one. He shares that his work on Rivals was a dream come true, as he was able to create an outfit that Dame Jilly herself adored. The designer's attention to detail and his ability to capture the essence of the character are remarkable. He wanted to create something that reflected Dame Jilly's style and personality, and his efforts paid off. The blue satin suit, in particular, became a favorite of Dame Jilly's, and she even wore it to receive her damehood and at the Hay festival, leaving a lasting impression.

What makes Holman's work even more impressive is his dedication to authenticity. He delved into his own collection of original Vogue magazines to research the decade depicted in the second season of Rivals. This attention to detail is crucial in creating a believable and immersive world for the audience. Many costumes were made specifically for the cast, while others were sourced from vintage stores, adding a unique and authentic touch to the production.

Holman's passion for his craft is evident in his collaboration with the actors. He worked closely with David Tennant, who played the role of Lord Tony Baddingham, to develop the character's style. Tennant's willingness to embrace the character's fashion choices, especially with everything he wore being made especially for him, showcases the trust and creativity that Holman brings to his work.

Beyond his impressive portfolio, Holman is also dedicated to giving back to the industry. He launched the Screen Craft Guild Cymru, an organization that aims to encourage and support the next generation of costume designers, makeup artists, and production team members. This initiative is a testament to his belief in the importance of mentorship and the power of community in the creative industries.

In conclusion, Ray Holman's work on Rivals is a shining example of his talent and dedication. His ability to create authentic and memorable costumes, coupled with his commitment to mentoring and supporting aspiring designers, makes him a true visionary in the world of television costume design. As he continues to inspire and influence the industry, Holman's legacy is sure to leave a lasting impact on the world of fashion and television.