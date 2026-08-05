The Long-Lasting Impact of War on Iran's Children | Mental Health Crisis (2026)

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has cast a dark shadow over the lives of Iran's children, leaving an indelible mark on their fragile minds and bodies. As the war rages on, the once vibrant and carefree world of these young Iranians has been replaced by a constant state of fear and uncertainty. With schools closed and the streets under the watchful eye of the regime's militia, children are confined to their homes, their days filled with nothing but the weight of impending danger and the hope that the ceasefire will hold.

The psychological toll of this war is profound. Aysha, a counselor at a human rights center in Tehran, describes a scene of despair as she guides a distressed mother over the phone. The mother's child is struggling with sleep disturbances, nightmares, and reduced concentration, a stark reminder of the trauma that war inflicts on the innocent. Aysha's center is inundated with calls and visits from worried parents, each sharing tales of their children's deteriorating mental health. The very foundation of family life is being shaken, as the prospect of losing a child to protests or war becomes a haunting reality.

The numbers are alarming. According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), 3,636 lives have been claimed in the war, including at least 254 children. Tens of thousands have been injured, further exacerbating the suffering. The Iranian regime has not shied away from exploiting children, urging parents to allow their children to join the Basij volunteer militia, a state enforcement force. In a televised address, a regime official called upon parents to send their children to checkpoints, likening the war to a test of manhood. This desensitization of children to the horrors of war is a grave violation of their rights, as Amnesty International accuses the Iranian authorities of committing a war crime.

The recruitment of children under 15 is allowed under Iran's security legislation, a direct violation of international law. Noor, a Tehran resident, shares a chilling perspective on the matter. With a son in his early teens, he is determined to keep him away from the military, recognizing the inherent danger and the potential for children to be desensitized to violence. Noor's decision to leave Tehran with his son when the war began underscores the profound impact of the conflict on families.

The hope lies in the talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan, aiming for a permanent ceasefire. However, the psychological scars and physical damage inflicted on these young minds and bodies will persist long after the fighting ceases. The militarization of childhood and the loss of safety will leave an indelible mark, shaping the future of an entire generation. As the world grapples with the aftermath of this conflict, the plight of Iran's children serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of war on the most vulnerable among us.