The Last Traditional Clog Maker in England: A Peaceful Craft (2026)

In a world obsessed with mass production and disposable trends, I stand as the last guardian of a dying art: traditional clog making in England. My name is [Your Name], and I’ve dedicated my life to crafting something timeless in an age of the temporary. Nestled in the quiet town of Kington, Herefordshire, I spend my days in a serene studio, carving green sycamore wood I’ve personally sourced, hand-dyeing leather, and shaping soles to fit feet as uniquely as fingerprints. It’s a life of simplicity, but one that’s increasingly rare—and here’s where it gets controversial: is there still a place for such craftsmanship in our fast-paced, machine-driven society?

My journey to this point wasn’t straightforward. Growing up in Ceredigion, surrounded by rolling hills and sheep, I faced limited opportunities. By 1976, I was on benefits, grappling with anxiety after a painful breakup. Raised in a strict convent school and later a boys’ boarding school, I struggled to form meaningful relationships. It was during this low point that I stumbled upon something life-changing: clog making. In a nearby village called Tregaron, I met Hywel Davies, a master clogmaker. His craft wasn’t just about creating shoes—it was therapy. The precision required to wield a clog carving knife demanded my full focus, offering a much-needed escape from my troubles.

But here’s the part most people miss: British clogs are not the all-wooden clogs you might imagine. Ours are a unique blend of wood and leather, a tradition that’s often overshadowed by their European counterparts. Each pair takes around 15 hours to create, with men’s sizes—some as large as a yeti’s foot—posing the greatest challenge. In my 20s, I once crafted nearly two pairs in a day, but quality suffered. Now, in my 70s, the process is slower, and the physical toll is undeniable. Collecting and shaping the wood by hand is grueling, leaving me to wonder how much longer I can continue.

My clogs have traveled far and wide, from the UK to Tasmania, but their creation begins in the quiet woods near Offa’s Dyke, where I personally select and fell small trees. One memorable commission came from a man who offered me wood from a tree he needed to remove. I crafted two pairs for him, and one each for his wife and daughter—a family legacy in wood and leather.

But is this tradition worth preserving? Some argue that machines can do it faster and cheaper. While I’ll never match their speed, my bespoke clogs offer something machines can’t: a perfect fit. I’ve even adapted designs for clients with unique needs, like a man with flat feet who couldn’t bend his toes without pain. Contrary to popular belief, clogs are not difficult to walk in—just ask the Morris dancers who’ve performed all day in my creations.

My work has taken me beyond the workshop, too. I’ve advised film and theatre companies on historical accuracy, even crafting a pair for Carey Mulligan in Suffragette. Yet, despite my expertise, I’ve only successfully taught one apprentice, who now works at a museum. Over the years, I’ve supplemented my income with other jobs, but clog making remains my calling. I’ve even written a booklet about this ancient craft, though I recently discovered a trade journal from over a century ago expressing surprise that anyone still practiced it.

So, I ask you: does a craft like this deserve to survive, or is it destined to fade into history? As for me, the answer is clear. It’s not about the money—it’s about preserving something beautiful in a world that often prioritizes convenience over soul. What do you think? Is there room for traditions like clog making in our modern world? Let’s discuss in the comments.