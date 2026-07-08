The Last of Us: Joel's Future in Games, TV, and More! | Troy Baker Interview (2026)

The enduring legacy of Joel from The Last of Us series continues to captivate fans, with actor Troy Baker expressing his hope for the character's longevity. In a recent interview, Baker emphasized his desire to see Joel's story evolve across various mediums, including more games, TV, film, and comic books. This sentiment resonates with the gaming community, who have embraced the character's complexity and the impact he has had on the series.

The character's popularity is evident in the cosplay community, where fans recreate Joel's iconic flannel look, showcasing the character's enduring appeal. Baker's enthusiasm for Joel's potential future is further fueled by the franchise creator, Neil Druckmann's, hints about a third game in the series. Druckmann's statements and a former colleague's plot idea suggest a potential continuation of the story, with a focus on the relationship between Joel and Ellie.

The actor's vision for Joel's future extends beyond the gaming realm, envisioning a multi-media franchise. He believes that the character's impact on fans is profound, and he wants to see it explored in different formats. This includes the possibility of a crossover with Pedro Pascal's portrayal of Joel in the HBO series, creating a unique blend of the video game and TV adaptations.

However, the road to a potential third game is paved with challenges. Naughty Dog is currently developing two separate projects, one directed by Shaun Escayg and another by Neil Druckmann, indicating a busy period for the studio. The development timeline for The Last of Us 3 is estimated to extend into the 2030s, allowing for a thorough exploration of the story and character development.

In conclusion, Troy Baker's passion for Joel's character and his desire to see it flourish across various platforms highlight the enduring appeal of The Last of Us series. The potential for a third game and the exploration of Joel's story in different mediums keep the excitement alive among fans, who eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this captivating saga.