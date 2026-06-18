The Last Driver: Sean Gordon Murphy's Cyberpunk Car Adventure | Comic Book Review (2026)

Sean Gordon Murphy, the artist behind the critically acclaimed 'Batman: White Knight' series, is back with a new creator-owned comic, 'The Last Driver'. This project marks a return to his indie roots and a celebration of his love for cars and the open road. Murphy's unique perspective on the future of transportation and freedom is what makes 'The Last Driver' an intriguing read.

In an interview, Murphy shared his inspiration for the book, which came to him while visiting the Le Mans race track in France. He observed how valuable cars, including race cars and movie cars, were being stored in a cow pasture, prompting him to question who would care for these vehicles in the future. This led him to explore the idea of a world where cars are obsolete and illegal, and a rebellion against technology and fascism ensues.

The main character, Clutch, is a Native American who symbolizes the country's loss of freedom. Murphy chose this character to represent a different understanding of freedom, as it was taken from him. The story is set in a dystopian America where the Grid, a robotic transportation system, has made cars obsolete and illegal. Clutch, an outlaw, is forced to get behind the wheel to save his granddaughter's life, and his journey becomes a rebellion against the future of a divided America.

What makes 'The Last Driver' unique is its landscape format, which allows for better framing of the cars and action sequences. Murphy, a self-proclaimed car enthusiast, loves the technical challenge of drawing vehicles and has even won awards for his 1970s muscle cars. The book is a celebration of car culture and the open road, and Murphy's personal connection to it is evident in the project.

'The Last Driver' is a thought-provoking read that explores the future of transportation and freedom. It is a unique blend of cyberpunk action and a celebration of car culture. With its intriguing premise, stunning artwork, and personal commentary from Murphy, 'The Last Driver' is a must-read for comic book fans and car enthusiasts alike.

The Last Driver: Sean Gordon Murphy's Cyberpunk Car Adventure | Comic Book Review (2026)

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