The King’s School Headmaster Dismissal: Legal Battle & Accountability Questions (2026)

A High-Profile Dispute: The King’s School Headmaster Fights Back Through Legal Channels

In a case that has sparked widespread discussion and controversy, the recent dismissal of The King’s School’s headmaster has led to a dramatic legal confrontation. This development highlights deeper issues around accountability, governance, and transparency within elite private schools—a topic that many believe warrants closer examination. But here’s where it gets controversial: Could there be more beneath the surface of these prestigious institutions than meets the eye?

Tony George, who served as the head of Australia’s oldest and one of its most affluent private schools, has taken a bold step by filing a lawsuit against the school’s governing council in the Federal Court. The dispute arose after George was placed on leave last June, amid an investigation into an incident involving a senior student during a faith lecture attended by around a hundred pupils. Allegedly, George was involved in an action where he clipped the back of the student’s head—a claim he has described as “inaccurate or misleading” in the media.

Recent court documents, made public late last month, reveal that George has been officially dismissed, with the termination scheduled to take effect on January 19. This marks a significant and contentious chapter in the school's history. George, who became the 20th headmaster since the school’s founding 194 years ago, assumed the role in July 2017 after previously leading St Stephen’s School in Perth.

Adding fuel to this ongoing saga, George’s sister, Professor Susan Petterson, shared a passionate appeal on LinkedIn earlier this week. She called for enhanced accountability among governing bodies of private schools that generate substantial revenue—sometimes in the millions. Her message directly linked recent events at The King’s School and the earlier dismissal of Shore School’s headmaster in 2022, asserting those cases have now escalated to court proceedings because the internal accountability mechanisms within the Sydney Anglican Church seem inadequate.

Petterson expressed concern over the lack of clarity regarding who truly oversees these schools. She questioned the role of 'members' in the governance process, suggesting that decision-making bodies have become insular and self-perpetuating, often disconnected from the voices of parishioners, alumni, staff, or families—stakeholders who contribute to the schools’ reputation, faith, and financial support.

She emphasized that the decisions made by school councils profoundly influence the lives of tens of thousands of students, teachers, and staff, as well as the management of hundreds of millions of dollars entrusted to church-affiliated charities. Her plea was clear: members of the Sydney Anglican Church, including parishioners, clergy, families, and donors, should demand genuine transparency and accountability from our school governance structures.

In response to these events, Ken Chapman, chairman of The King’s School council, informed parents on Tuesday morning that the headmaster has initiated legal proceedings concerning his employment. He reaffirmed that, due to ongoing court processes, the school would refrain from further comment at this point.

Founded nearly two centuries ago, The King’s School continues to attract families with its prestigious reputation, with tuition fees ranging from nearly $30,000 for kindergarten to just under $50,000 for Year 12 students. This case not only raises questions about leadership and governance in elite private schools but also invites broader public debate about accountability within institutions that wield significant influence and financial power.

And this is the part most people miss: In a landscape where private schools operate with considerable independence and substantial financial resources, how transparent and accountable are they truly? Should governing bodies be more open to scrutiny, especially when decisions impact so many lives and dollars? Or are these schools justified in maintaining insular control to preserve their reputation and faith-based missions?

What are your thoughts? Should private school boards be held to the same standards of accountability as public entities? Drop your opinions and join the conversation below.