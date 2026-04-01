The Kerala Story 2: Director Kamakhya Singh Responds to Anurag Kashyap's Criticism (2026)

The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh has hit back at Anurag Kashyap's scathing remarks, defending the film's integrity and addressing the controversy head-on. In a video statement, Singh refutes Kashyap's criticism, emphasizing the film's intent and the importance of consent and coercion in storytelling. He also addresses the concerns raised by actor Prakash Raj and others, highlighting the societal issues the film aims to shed light on.

'Bakwas Picture' vs. 'Crap Film': The debate between Singh and Kashyap centers around the film's portrayal of societal issues and its impact. Singh argues that the film is not about promoting beef or religious conversion but rather about raising awareness and sparking conversation. He believes that Kashyap's comments are based on a misunderstanding of the film's message and its potential to initiate dialogue.

Consent and Coercion: Singh's rebuttal focuses on the importance of consent and coercion in storytelling. He emphasizes that the film does not force anyone to do anything against their will, and that the issues it addresses are complex and multifaceted. Singh invites viewers to draw their own conclusions and engage in a thoughtful discussion about the film's themes.

Legal Heat Before Release: The Kerala Story 2 has already faced legal challenges, with the Kerala High Court serving notice to the producers over a writ petition challenging the film's certification. The petition objects to the teaser and trailer, raising concerns about the film's content and its potential impact. The film is set to release on February 27, and the controversy surrounding it continues to unfold.

As the debate over The Kerala Story 2 continues, Singh's response highlights the importance of open dialogue and the need to address societal issues through art. The film's impact and its ability to spark conversation remain to be seen, but Singh's defense of the film's integrity is a powerful statement in itself.